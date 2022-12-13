Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Sheboygan
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Sheboygan, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Fond du Lac
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six)
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for slippery roads
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening at 6 p.m. Officials say that additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph will cause some travel difficulties. They say to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and potentially the evening commute.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the area
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region until 9 p.m. this evening. (Thursday) The National Weather Service says that 4-8 inches of snow could fall across the area making for difficult travel conditions at times. In addition, winds of up to 35 mph will reduce visibility.
voiceofalexandria.com
Johnston scores 22 as FGCU beats St. Bonaventure 71-58
OLEAN, N.Y. — Chase Johnston came off the bench to score 22 ponts and help Florida Gulf Coast turn back St. Bonaventure 71-58. Johnston added four steals for the Eagles (9-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 12 points with six assists. Andre Weir scored 10. Daryl Banks III led the way for the Bonnies (6-5) with 18 points and three steals.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woodbury has 17; Utah Valley tops Antelope Valley, 80-54
OREM, Utah — Led by Trey Woodbury's 17 points, the Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the Antelope Valley Pioneers 80-54. The Wolverines are now 8-4 on the season, while the Pioneers moved to 0-1.
Comments / 0