Wisconsin State

Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow

(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
DULUTH, MN
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident

(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
MOORHEAD, MN
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for slippery roads

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening at 6 p.m. Officials say that additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph will cause some travel difficulties. They say to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and potentially the evening commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the area

(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region until 9 p.m. this evening. (Thursday) The National Weather Service says that 4-8 inches of snow could fall across the area making for difficult travel conditions at times. In addition, winds of up to 35 mph will reduce visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
Johnston scores 22 as FGCU beats St. Bonaventure 71-58

OLEAN, N.Y. — Chase Johnston came off the bench to score 22 ponts and help Florida Gulf Coast turn back St. Bonaventure 71-58. Johnston added four steals for the Eagles (9-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 12 points with six assists. Andre Weir scored 10. Daryl Banks III led the way for the Bonnies (6-5) with 18 points and three steals.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY

