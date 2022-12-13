Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Related
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Marines launch campaign to rebuild Tucker’s American Legion Post 207 after devastating fire
Marine veterans Scott Brady and Anthony Mathis are on a mission to restore the building and the community at American Legion Post 207 in Tucker after a devastating fire in March 2019. The fire ravaged Post 207, an active community serving about 80 veterans from Tucker, Lilburn and Stone Mountain. It was a place for […] The post Marines launch campaign to rebuild Tucker’s American Legion Post 207 after devastating fire appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets
ATLANTA - More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019. Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their...
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
The Citizen Online
OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School
OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in crash on way to call, 1 critically
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Three Riverdale firefighters were injured in a crash in Clayton County Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Taylor Road and Highway 138. Channel 2 Action News has learned that the firefighters from the Riverdale fire department...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan dog wins American Kennel Club award
A Boykin Spaniel from Newnan has won an award from the American Kennel Club. Scout, who has served on Coweta County’s Juvenile Court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, was named one of the winners of the AKC’s Humane Funds for Canine Excellence award in the category of Exemplary Companion.
‘The most beautiful soul:’ Son remembers 77-year-old mother stabbed to death outside her home
ATLANTA — Family and friends are getting ready to lay 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles to rest after she was stabbed to death in the garage of her Buckhead home. Channel 2 Action News spoke with Bowles’ son, Michael Bowles. “My mom was just the most beautiful...
fox5atlanta.com
Adoptable dog becomes Cobb County "Dalmation for a Day"
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sadie may look like a pit bull terrier and boxer mix on the outside, but on Monday she gained the heart of a dalmatian after spending the day helping the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team. The firefighters said Sadie was the sweetest partner who...
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts found dead
Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts, who went missing last week in Cobb County, was found dead today in Peachtree City. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Roberts left his residence to go to work last Monday morning but never arrived at his office. The Georgia Department of Juvenile...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
High school senior dies in Douglas County crash, another injured
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School. The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0