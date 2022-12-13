ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Marines launch campaign to rebuild Tucker’s American Legion Post 207 after devastating fire

Marine veterans Scott Brady and Anthony Mathis are on a mission to restore the building and the community at American Legion Post 207 in Tucker after a devastating fire in March 2019.  The fire ravaged Post 207, an active community serving about 80 veterans from Tucker, Lilburn and Stone Mountain. It was a place for […] The post Marines launch campaign to rebuild Tucker’s American Legion Post 207 after devastating fire appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
TUCKER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets

ATLANTA - More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019. Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
FORSYTH, GA
The Citizen Online

OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School

OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Radio

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan dog wins American Kennel Club award

A Boykin Spaniel from Newnan has won an award from the American Kennel Club. Scout, who has served on Coweta County’s Juvenile Court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, was named one of the winners of the AKC’s Humane Funds for Canine Excellence award in the category of Exemplary Companion.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Adoptable dog becomes Cobb County "Dalmation for a Day"

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sadie may look like a pit bull terrier and boxer mix on the outside, but on Monday she gained the heart of a dalmatian after spending the day helping the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team. The firefighters said Sadie was the sweetest partner who...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

High school senior dies in Douglas County crash, another injured

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School. The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy