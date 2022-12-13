Read full article on original website
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
94.3 Lite FM
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
korncountry.com
Columbus Bakalar Airport hosts pet food distribution on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE 12.14: The location for the pet food distribution has been changed to Columbus Bakalar Airport, located at 4770 Ray Boll Drive. Pet food will be passed out in the parking lot of the airport while supplies last. ORIGINAL:. Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS)...
Clark County police arrest shoplifters during holiday 'Shop with a Cop' event
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clark County police were able to stop not just one, but two, Grinches from putting a damper on this year's holiday season. Every year, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County FOP 181 partner for the annual "Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop" program.
WLKY.com
Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
WTHI
Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
wdrb.com
New Safe Haven Baby Box added in Georgetown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new baby box in southern Indiana. The 94th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state will be installed in Georgetown. The box will be opening at the newly renovated Georgetown Township Fire Department Station 1 on State Road 64. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are...
crothersvilletimes.com
Medora Festival Organizer Receives Hoosier Hospitality Award
A Medora woman was one of 16 throughout Indiana to be awarded the Hoosier Hospitality Award during the Indiana Destination Development Corporation awards presentation last Thursday. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch presented Debra Wayman of Medora with one of the 16 tourism awards for her high level of service organizing and...
wdrb.com
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
salemleader.com
Alzheimer’s disease topic at Ascension St. Vincent Salem hospital
Eldercare Simplified discusses Alzheimer’s disease. Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital is presenting the last in their 2022 series entitled, “Eldercare Simplified.”. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in the hospital classroom. The speaker will be from the Alzheimer’s Association. They provide care and...
WLKY.com
Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
WTHI
Greene County man accused of child molestation is pleading guilty to a lesser charge
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Greene county child molestation case. We first told you about Mark Taylor, 62, from Linton in August when he was arrested. Now, Taylor is pleading guilty to a lesser charge. He was originally charged with child molestation. A negotiated...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
Woman wins $175,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize at company holiday party
A Louisville woman won $175,000 after scratching off a Hit The Jackpot Kentucky Lottery ticket at a company holiday party.
wamwamfm.com
FedEx Truck vs Tractor Accident in Odon
A two-vehicle accident with injuries occurred yesterday afternoon near 1000 N and 1150 E in Odon. The wreck involved a FedEx truck and a tractor, and one person was reported to suffer from a broken leg and a bloody nose. Units were on the scene of this accident for over...
wamwamfm.com
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
