Salem, IN

103GBF

7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
INDIANA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus Bakalar Airport hosts pet food distribution on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE 12.14: The location for the pet food distribution has been changed to Columbus Bakalar Airport, located at 4770 Ray Boll Drive. Pet food will be passed out in the parking lot of the airport while supplies last. ORIGINAL:. Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS)...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLKY.com

Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

New Safe Haven Baby Box added in Georgetown, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new baby box in southern Indiana. The 94th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state will be installed in Georgetown. The box will be opening at the newly renovated Georgetown Township Fire Department Station 1 on State Road 64. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are...
GEORGETOWN, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Medora Festival Organizer Receives Hoosier Hospitality Award

A Medora woman was one of 16 throughout Indiana to be awarded the Hoosier Hospitality Award during the Indiana Destination Development Corporation awards presentation last Thursday. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch presented Debra Wayman of Medora with one of the 16 tourism awards for her high level of service organizing and...
MEDORA, IN
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Alzheimer’s disease topic at Ascension St. Vincent Salem hospital

Eldercare Simplified discusses Alzheimer’s disease. Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital is presenting the last in their 2022 series entitled, “Eldercare Simplified.”. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in the hospital classroom. The speaker will be from the Alzheimer’s Association. They provide care and...
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated

*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

FedEx Truck vs Tractor Accident in Odon

A two-vehicle accident with injuries occurred yesterday afternoon near 1000 N and 1150 E in Odon. The wreck involved a FedEx truck and a tractor, and one person was reported to suffer from a broken leg and a bloody nose. Units were on the scene of this accident for over...
ODON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu

A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

