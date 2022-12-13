Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
GMACC Mad Money promo doubles down on success
The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC) is always looking for ways to benefit the people it serves. On Nov. 28, the chamber launched its newest year of the Mad Money promo, a program designed to encourage local shopping and community support.
Marceline Schulz
Marceline E. Schulz, age 94, of Madison, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Memorial services will be held in the Spring of 2023. Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison
Temperatures hovered around freezing and occasional snowflakes drifted from clouds which covered the land like a heavy down comforter. In a ditch west of Madison, six riders on horseback trotted toward the east. The first carried a staff from which feathers protruded like the teeth of a comb.
Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Mitchell, South Dakota said Thursday they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. The police department said in a statement the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the...
