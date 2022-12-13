ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Cardinals cut CB Trayvon Mullen, sign QB to practice squad

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2ILe_0jhb3bYL00

The Arizona Cardinals announced a somewhat surprising roster move on Tuesday following the team’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The team released cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Mullen played a season-high 42 defensive snaps on Monday. He played 120 snaps in eight games.

In eight games, he had 13 tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals acquired Mullen in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, if Mullen plays in two more games, the Cardinals will give up a sixth-round pick. As of now, the compensation would only be a seventh-rounder.

This move might be simple roster manipulation.

Tight end Maxx Williams has been elevated to the 53-man roster three times from the practice squad using a standard elevation. He has no more standard elevations remaining. With only two tight ends on the active roster, Williams will likely be signed to it this week. Mullen could be re-signed to the practice squad and elevated for games moving forward.

The Cardinals’ other roster move was not announced by the team but reported by Garafolo. They are signing quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad.

Strong was brought in for a tryout last week. He is an undrafted rookie who had a standout career at Nevada. He signed originally with the Eagles.

With Kyler Murray being out for the rest of the season, the Cardinals need a third quarterback on the team for practice. Strong will be that guy.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys lost on an OT walk-off Dak Prescott pick-six and NFL fans piled on

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Gore Jr.'s delightful auntie crashed his interview after a record-breaking bowl performance for Southern Miss

Southern Miss beat Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the Lending Tree Bowl, and Frank Gore Jr. was the star of the show. Gore set the single-game Southern Miss rushing record and – perhaps even more impressively – the single-game rushing record in any FBS bowl game with 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. And it was the most rushing yards any by any FBS player in a game this season, surpassing the performance of Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda against Virginia Tech.
HATTIESBURG, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically five-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 QB and No. 1 player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he was decommitting from the Ohio State Buckeyes and reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona, native, has been committed to Ohio State since May. Raiola was considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. And according to Raiola’s father, “everything is back on the table,” per 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong.  While Oregon may be...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North

As bowl season gets underway, Penn State is just two short weeks away from their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. They did have two key players opt out to prepare for the draft, including Parker Washington and Joey Porter Jr. As we near draft season, we have seen several mocks out there from various outlets, many that feature Nittany Lions prospects. The latest mock draft from The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Let’s break this one down. It really does seem like the Steelers have struggled to find their identity...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy