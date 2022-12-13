Cardinals cut CB Trayvon Mullen, sign QB to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a somewhat surprising roster move on Tuesday following the team’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The team released cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Mullen played a season-high 42 defensive snaps on Monday. He played 120 snaps in eight games.

In eight games, he had 13 tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals acquired Mullen in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, if Mullen plays in two more games, the Cardinals will give up a sixth-round pick. As of now, the compensation would only be a seventh-rounder.

This move might be simple roster manipulation.

Tight end Maxx Williams has been elevated to the 53-man roster three times from the practice squad using a standard elevation. He has no more standard elevations remaining. With only two tight ends on the active roster, Williams will likely be signed to it this week. Mullen could be re-signed to the practice squad and elevated for games moving forward.

The Cardinals’ other roster move was not announced by the team but reported by Garafolo. They are signing quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad.

Strong was brought in for a tryout last week. He is an undrafted rookie who had a standout career at Nevada. He signed originally with the Eagles.

With Kyler Murray being out for the rest of the season, the Cardinals need a third quarterback on the team for practice. Strong will be that guy.

