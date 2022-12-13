Read full article on original website
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Apple announces Advanced Data Protection with more iCloud services and end-to-end encryption
Today, Apple announced many new security measures to provide users with important tools to protect their most sensitive data and communications. While the Cupertino company will not make most of these features mandatory for users, it will give those at higher risk – such as journalists, human rights activists, and diplomats an extra layer of protection.
How to Make Your Phone (Nearly) Impossible to Track—and Keep Personal Information Safe
Let’s face it: At best, most of us are reliant on our phones these days. (At worst, we’re downright addicted.) But do you ever consider the things your smartphone knows about you? You may know how to tell if your computer has been hacked and what hackers can do with your cell phone number, but are you clued in to common smartphone security threats and data-tracking measures? Knowing the risks may have you wondering how to make your phone impossible to track.
techaiapp.com
A faster way to preserve privacy online
Searching the internet can reveal information a user would rather keep private. For instance, when someone looks up medical symptoms online, they could reveal their health conditions to Google, an online medical database like WebMD, and perhaps hundreds of these companies’ advertisers and business partners. For decades, researchers have...
Apple offers hacking targets new options to secure data, chats
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to allow users to more tightly lock down photos and notes stored on its iCloud service and require a physical security key when logging in from a new device, it said on Wednesday.
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
MySanAntonio
Apple: Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted
BOSTON (AP) — As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
Companies spy on your email with invisible images – here’s how to stop them
If you’re getting marketing emails in your inbox, you should know that the companies are likely using the messages to spy on you. They’re using a technology developed for email called tracking pixels (invisible images) which lets companies analyze how and when you’ve interacted with their emails. They can then use the information to fine-tune marketing campaigns and even link the data to other information they have on you.
How to keep your browsing history private and safe
From using a VPN service provider to clearing your browsing history, here are the ways to protect yourself against hackers and predatory marketing companies.
9to5Mac
Dropbox and iCloud rival Proton Drive gets iOS app; uses end-to-end encryption
Proton Drive, a Dropbox and iCloud rival, has today launched iOS and Android apps for both free and paid cloud storage tiers. As you’d expect from the company that launched an encrypted email service, Proton Mail, the emphasis is on privacy and security …. Background. Proton is best known...
Apple’s focus on data privacy and the end-user experience while balancing A.I. ambitions
Yael Garten, Apple's director of A.I. and M.L. engineering, speaks at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. summit in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 2022. The multi-trillion dollar company adopted the neural engine chip in its iPhone X in 2017, specifically to enable quick face recognition for the Face ID authentication feature, and launched one of the first A.I.-powered virtual assistants with Siri in 2011.
US intelligence chief: Parents ‘should be’ concerned for kids’ privacy on TikTok
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at…
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules
Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
How to add end-to-end encryption to your iCloud backups
Apple on just announced new Advanced Data Protection security features, which will add end-to-end encryption to various Apple apps. iCloud backup is one of the software services that will get end-to-end encryption by the end of the year, and you can enable the feature relatively easily. End-to-end encryption is so...
Apple is beefing up iCloud encryption. The FBI says data encryption 'hinders' investigations of crimes.
The FBI made the comments after Apple announced it is rolling out new security tools for iPhone texting and iCloud data.
CNET
If You Allow Every iPhone App Data Access, You're Doing It Wrong
When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to "Allow" the app access to other features on your phone. Allowing apps like TikTok or BeReal access to your camera makes sense, but do those same apps need access to your location? Probably not. Those...
marktechpost.com
Meet ChatGPT: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot That Knows Everything
If you still haven’t heard about the latest development in the field of conversational AI, let us introduce you to ChatGPT, the newest release from OpenAI. This large language model is available for everyone to use for a limited time. It has been creating a buzz on social media for its engaging, sometimes humorous, and occasionally dark responses to user queries. People all over the globe are having fun interacting with ChatGPT and trying to push its boundaries. So what is ChatGPT, and what makes it different from other conversational AI systems?
ChatGPT gained 1 million users in under a week. Here’s why the AI chatbot is primed to disrupt search as we know it
Google could face disruption from ChatGPT, a new A.I. chatbot that provides straightforward, uncluttered answers to questions.
The Verge
Activists respond to Apple choosing encryption over invasive image scanning plans
When Apple introduced its slate of initiatives to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, last year, they were controversial, to say the least. While some praised the company for taking action, there was also no shortage of detractors, some of whom said that Apple’s plans to do on-device scanning for illegal content would require an unacceptable huge hit to user privacy.
