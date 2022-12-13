ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DL Zach Allen to miss Week 15 game vs. Broncos with hand injury

By Jess Root
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season. He wasn’t the only starter to go down in the game.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen left the game with a hand injury.

He might not be done for the season, but he is expected to miss the Cardinals’ next game.

“Doesn’t look like he will be able to go this week,” coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday, noting that he didn’t know to what extent the hand was injured.

Allen was seen on the sideline with street clothes on and a cast on the hand.

One would presume that it is a break or a fracture of some sort.

Allen has been one of the most productive interior defensive linemen this season.

His presence will be missed this week when the Cardinals travel to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

