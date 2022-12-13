Standing beside SZA and Keke Palmer is enough to overwhelm anyone, but especially Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang. In the latest promo clip for the Dec. 3 episode hosted by first-timer Palmer with SZA returning for her second stint as musical guest, the comedian even manages to forget his own name. Yang introduces himself first as Brown Yang, then Bowen Yung, then Brown Yung – moving further and further away from his actual name. An increasingly concerned SZA watches, bemused, as Yang goes on to identify himself as Cohen Yang and Andy Cohen. “I’m worried about you, Bowen,” she offers. But...

13 DAYS AGO