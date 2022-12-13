Read full article on original website
Related
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Says She May Stop Releasing Music Soon: Watch
SZA is finally releasing her new album SOS on Friday, Dec. 9th after a long wait. The singer revealed the tracklist for the album yesterday which features a whopping 23 songs. The guest appearances are Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and surprisingly, Ol’ Dirty Bastard which she reveals happened quite unexpectedly. She’s now promoting the album across different channels with media interactions.
Complex
Stream SZA’s ‘SOS’ Album f/ Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Phoebe Bridgers
It’s the moment SZA fans have spent years waiting for: the Grammy-winner’s sophomore album SOS has finally arrived. At midnight Friday, the TDE artist came through with her star-studded full-length featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and late legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SZA confirmed the effort all the way back in 2020, more than two years after she delivered her critically acclaimed debut LP Ctrl.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HipHopDX.com
Tyler, The Creator Urges Younger Fans To 'Study' Missy Elliott's Albums
Tyler, The Creator has implored his fans to closely study Missy Elliott and her discography after the Virginia rapper broke down each of her iconic albums on Twitter. Tyler took to his own Twitter account on Wednesday (December 7) to ask his younger listeners to focus in specifically on “Pass That Dutch” and the “Hot Boyz” video, both of which he said still blow his mind today.
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Finally Releases New Album ‘SOS’ — Stream
SZA put out her debut album Ctrl in 2017 and it was a good thing for fans that they loved it as much as they did, because they would have to go five and a half years without a sophomore effort. The road to SZA’s new album has been a...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s long-awaited Ctrl follow-up is finally ready to arrive later this week and before S.O.S. drops the R&B superstar dropped off the project’s tracklist and features on Monday (December 5). S.O.S. is stuffed with 23 tracks to satisfy fans’ appetites going into 2023 and she’s invited a few...
Listen: The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
Complex
Ab-Soul Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Shares ‘Herbert’ Album Trailer and Tracklist
Ab-Soul stopped by Sway in the Morning on Wednesday as the Dec. 16 release of Herbert, his first full-length project in just over six years, draws near. Shortly before delivering his freestyle at the 23:30 mark, Ab-Soul requested something “smooth” and the instrumental of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “Die Hard” began to play. He was briefly taken aback, but eventually did his thing, as expected.
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
musictimes.com
Hip-Hop Songs LEAK: Future, A$AP Rocky, More Artists’ Hundreds of Unreleased Songs Made Rounds Online
A massive leak has been taking over the hip-hop music industry by storm over the past few days that affected several artists like Future, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, and 21 Savage. According to Billboard, Future, Savage, and Rocky had two songs each that are making rounds online, while Playboi Carti...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is J. Valentine? Meet the Platinum Selling Songwriter and Performer from This Year’s Ceremony
If you forgot to catch the Soul Train Awards 2022, you missed one of the industry’s most show-stopping celebrations of soul and r&b. The night was hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole who kept viewers cackling all night and featured several dazzling performances from several rising stars, including Ari Lennox, SiR, and Muni Long, and even some familiar faces such as r&b singer Tank, who swooned audience members with a sultry performance of his latest single “Slow.”
The FADER
Watch SZA”s “Nobody Gets Me” music video
SZA's fantastic, just-released album SOS contains a lovely little Mazzy Star moment in "Nobody Gets Me," an acoustic ballad that could be the toxic sibling of "Fade Into You." That track got a set of visuals on Friday as the internet continued to digest SOS, and while the black-and-white clip is quite bare-bones (it's just SZA singing on some rooftops), so is the song, and it works really well. Check it out above.
How Metro Boomin Made Trap Music Sound Like a Symphony
Much of the discussion around producer-helmed rap albums favors the so-called boom-bap variety. Where fans clamor for their favorite lyricists to lock in with one producer, like Nas and Hit-Boy, Gibbs and Madlib, or Black Thought and Danger Mouse on Cheat Codes. It makes sense that the classic two-person dynamic is reflected in traditionalist hip-hop — but that’s not the extent of its potential, as trap music ingenue Metro Boomin demonstrated on his recent album, HEROES & VILLAINS. The 15-track project re-affirms the potential for new terrain within the trap sound. An 808-dominated soundscape wades and unfurls into different aesthetics...
SZA and Keke Palmer Leave Bowen Yang Tongue-Tied in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo
Standing beside SZA and Keke Palmer is enough to overwhelm anyone, but especially Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang. In the latest promo clip for the Dec. 3 episode hosted by first-timer Palmer with SZA returning for her second stint as musical guest, the comedian even manages to forget his own name. Yang introduces himself first as Brown Yang, then Bowen Yung, then Brown Yung – moving further and further away from his actual name. An increasingly concerned SZA watches, bemused, as Yang goes on to identify himself as Cohen Yang and Andy Cohen. “I’m worried about you, Bowen,” she offers. But...
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
Roddy Ricch Sued for Allegedly Stealing Part of ‘The Box’ From Another Song – Report
Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box." On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.
thesource.com
Akon Teams Up With TikTok For New EP, ‘TT Freak’
Akon is back with another project and a lead single. This time he links up with social media giant, TikTok for the TT Freak EP. The Konvict Muzik CEO dropped consecutive projects in the same month of October back in 2019 entitled, El Negreeto and Akonda respectively. While it has...
Comments / 0