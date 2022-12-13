ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Suspected Russian FSB officer charged in U.S. sanctions case

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — A suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service was among seven people charged by U.S. prosecutors Tuesday with smuggling sensitive electronic components to help Russia's military effort.

Prosecutors claimed the seven worked with two Moscow-based companies controlled by Russian intelligence services to acquire electronic components in the U.S. that have civilian uses, but can also be used to help make nuclear and hypersonic weapons and in quantum computing.

The exporting of the technology involved is heavily regulated and occurred in violation of U.S. sanctions, according to a 16-count indictment unsealed Monday in Brooklyn.

Five Russian nationals were charged, including Vadim Konoshchenok, a suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB. He was arrested in Estonia last week and will undergo extradition proceedings to the United States, U.S. authorities said.

“The Department of Justice and our international partners will not tolerate criminal schemes to bolster the Russian military’s war efforts,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the charges.

About 375 pounds of ammunition originating from the United States was found by Estonian authorities in a warehouse used by Konoshchenok, according to federal prosecutors.

The four other Russian nationals remain at large.

Also arrested and charged were Alexey Brayman, a lawful U.S. resident living in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Vadim Yermolenko, a U.S. citizen living in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

Brayman's attorney David Lazarus said in an email that his client has not been convicted of anything and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Yermolenko’s attorney said via email she had no comment.

Attorney information was not immediately available for the other defendants.

U.S. officials said the arrests had disrupted the procurement network allegedly used by Russian intelligence services, which they said had been operating as far back as 2017.

U.S. scrutiny of efforts to evade sanctions on Russia intensified after the invasion of Ukraine last winter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Shareholders of Uniper clear way for German nationalization

BERLIN — (AP) — Shareholders of German energy company Uniper on Monday approved a rescue package for the gas supplier, clearing the way for its nationalization. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the power sector to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine. The deal built on an initial rescue package agreed to in July and features a capital increase of 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) that Germany will finance.
WSOC Charlotte

Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

BRESCIA, Italy — (AP) — An Italian court on Monday was deciding whether to hand over to Belgium a suspect in a big corruption scandal at the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former lawmaker of being part of a criminal gang trying to influence EU legislators on behalf of Qatar and Morocco.
WSOC Charlotte

N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo's adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches...
WSOC Charlotte

Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said. The...
WSOC Charlotte

Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank head

MOSCOW — (AP) — The head of Russia's Central Bank said Friday that the country's economy will contract by about 3% this year, a sharp turnaround from its growth in 2021, the year before sanctions and company pullouts in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine. Central Bank...
WSOC Charlotte

North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official...
WSOC Charlotte

Pakistani Taliban overpower guards, seize police center

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — Several Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in northwestern Pakistan overnight, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility, officials said Monday. The incident erupted late Sunday and quickly evolved into a standoff. Pakistani officials later...
WSOC Charlotte

Third air bag death confirmed, owners urged to get repairs

DETROIT — (AP) — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver. The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Court to rule on UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON — (AP) — Judges at Britain’s High Court are set to rule Monday on whether the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal. Several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union are trying to stop the...
WSOC Charlotte

Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday that a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station doesn't require evacuation of its crew, but the agency kept open the possibility of launching a replacement capsule, if needed. Roscosmos said a...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy