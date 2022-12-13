Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Plans For Her Retirement
Business has certainly picked up for Liv Morgan over the last few years as she was able to ride a wave of fan support to a Money in the Bank cash in which led to her becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. Morgan has upped her stock in the WWE women’s division, but we all know that every wrestler has to hang up the boots at some point.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Wades In On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has had his say on Mandy Rose being released by WWE and says he can understand why the company took a stand. Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract on the 14th of December to the surprise of almost everyone. Rose’s release came one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
ringsidenews.com
Mystery Attacker Revealed On WWE SmackDown
Xia Li made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 25, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, an injury put her on the shelf for months. Tonight, she finally returned to the blue brand. Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker who cost Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022 (Dec. 26)
An update has been provided for what WWE plans to do on the final episode of Monday Night Raw in 2022. Tonight’s Raw will be the final live episode of the show in 2022 because next week WWE has plans to do some sort of taped “best of ” episode on December 26th. That’s the day after Christmas and is known as Boxing Day in some parts of the world.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Urged Not To Throw Away WWE Career For A ‘Dangerous’ World
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly came into her own as the NXT Women’s Champion. She shut down all her haters and cemented herself as a top star. Unfortunately, that doesn’t matter anymore as Rose was released by WWE a few days ago, due to her premium subscription service. Now it seems Rose was urged not to throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
MMAmania.com
Holly Holm returns to action in March UFC on ESPN event against Yana Kunitskaya
Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is expected to fight again on March 25th, 2023 against Yana Kunitskaya on the UFC’s upcoming ESPN card in San Antonio, Texas. The bout, which has been reported by multiple sources, isn’t signed at this time but all indications point towards it...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet Injury Scare at WWE SmackDown Taping, Ricochet Receives Standing Ovation
Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw World Cup winner Ricochet come up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with the title on the line. After the match, Imperium attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman made the save, to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Ricochet and Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wrestles On AEW Dark (SPOILERS)
AEW Dark might be one of the company’s YouTube shows but there was plenty to keep an eye on at the most recent tapings with a WWE Hall of Famer in action. On Saturday, 17th of December the latest round of AEW Dark and Elevation tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. As well as the usual mix of younger talent, the tapings saw former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and even WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in action.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Holds Home Invader At Gun Point
A WWE Hall of Famer has recounted the terrifying story of confronting a home intruder and having to hold them at gunpoint. Hacksaw Jim Duggan began his wrestling career in 1979 and made a name for himself in Mid-South Wrestling for much of the 1980s, before arriving in Duggan WWE in 1987. Duggan achieved a lot of success during his time there, including being part of the first-ever Survivor Series and winning the first Royal Rumble Match.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant’s Example Could Lead To AEW Signing Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose ruled the roost over the NXT landscape for over a year, as she was absolutely dominant as the NXT Women’s champion. Unfortunately, she was fired by WWE earlier this week after dropping the title to Roxanne Perez. After her firing, fans wondered whether Rose will end up signing with AEW. Now it seems there could be some optimistic news when it comes to Rose signing with AEW.
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
