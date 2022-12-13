ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsideseattle.com

Seattle Police offer holiday theft prevention tips

The Seattle Police Department has shared some holiday theft prevention tips. • Try not to visibly display wrapped or received gifts through windows or doors. • Dispose of packaging, in which gifts or other purchases come in, by breaking down boxes first, turn them inside out so the exterior writing does not show, and don’t put them on the curb until collection day.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy