Sasha Banks has opened up about some recent wrestling training that she did in Mexico. It has been about seven months since Sasha Banks stepped into a wrestling ring, but it is expected that she will appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. It has since been reported that Banks, who goes by her real name of Mercedes Varnado outside of WWE, is reportedly getting paid a large amount of money for her NJPW appearances, perhaps even more than what Chris Jericho got when he wrestled for NJPW.

1 DAY AGO