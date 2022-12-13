Matt Hardy has revealed how Jeff Hardy was once pencilled in to win the Money In The Bank briefcase and how he cost himself that big victory. During his time in WWE, Jeff Hardy captured the WWE Championship once but he may well have had more runs with the title if it hadn’t been for some of his issues outside the ring. Hardy has a noted history of substance abuse and he is currently awaiting trial on a DUI charge that has seen him suspended by his current company, AEW.

2 DAYS AGO