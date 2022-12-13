Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Told Tony Khan To Sign AEW Star
Chris Jericho says he is the one that was behind a current AEW star signing with the company after Jericho told Tony Khan “we need to sign this guy.”. One week after winning the ROH World Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam, Chris Jericho took aim at Ring of Honor’s past, belittling the promotion and its past champions. As a result, The Ocho found himself going one-on-one with former ROH World Champion, Bandido.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley No Longer Fired From WWE
Bobby Lashley’s supposed firing has not lasted very long after WWE official Adam Pearce recanted on what he told Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley has had a rough time of late since losing the WWE United States Championship to Seth Rollins back in October. That loss came courtesy of an attack by Brock Lesnar with Lesnar later defeating Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Corrects Reports Of His NJPW Earnings
Chris Jericho has provided some clarity on the amount of money he made in NJPW after some reports came out recently with information that he says is wrong. During his 30+ year career as a pro wrestler, Chris Jericho has seen it all and done it all with the best wrestlers in the business. After spending nearly 20 years as one of the biggest names in WWE history, Jericho started working for New Japan in late 2017 leading to the Wrestle Kingdom 12 match with Kenny Omega in January 2018. The match drew a big audience for the show with Jericho getting a lot of credit for it.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose Comments Following WWE Release
Mandy Rose has issued her first public comment since being released by WWE due to the “explicit nature” of content she was producing online. Mandy Rose was released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card Includes WWE & AEW Stars
Forbidden Door? What Forbidden Door! NJPW has released the full Wrestle Kingdom card and it will see both WWE and AEW stars take to the ring in the Tokyo Dome. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event which will take place in the hallowed Tokyo Dome on the 4th of January.
tjrwrestling.net
Former US Champion Refuses To Comment On Possible WWE Return
A former United States Champion has refused to comment on rumours that they could become the latest star to return to WWE. Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon at the top of WWE, many former stars have returned to the company after being released or their contracts expiring. With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, many fans are wondering if any other former stars could make a return in Rumble matches themselves.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose’s NXT Title Reign Comes Crashing To A Halt
The 413-day NXT Women’s Title reign of Mandy Rose has come crashing to a halt as she lost her gold on Tuesday night’s show. Mandy Rose first captured the NXT Women’s Championship – the first gold of her WWE career – back at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Since then Rose has become the third-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in company history, successfully defending her belt against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. But now, the reign is over.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Heading Back To UK In 2023
WWE have announced a number of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 2023, with Raw and SmackDown rosters both making the trip. Each WWE brand has been confirmed for two dates as part of the tour, with the red roster heading to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle whilst SmackDown stars will be appearing in Dublin and Cardiff.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Responds To Mandy Rose’s Surprise WWE Release
AEW star Saraya is the latest wrestling star to respond publicly to the shocking release of Mandy Rose from her WWE contract. On the 13th of December edition of NXT television, Mandy Rose found herself in action as she put her NXT Women’s Title on the line against Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez. In something of a shock result, Perez was able to defeat Rose ending her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion. In reality, the decision came at the last minute by NXT decision-makers as a result of discovering content Rose was posting on her subscription-only website.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “Severely Underwhelmed” By Returning WWE Stars
A new report has indicated that a handful of returning WWE Superstars have “severely underwhelmed” Triple H and are believed to have “underperformed.”. Triple H took on the role of Chief Content Officer in July following the retirement of former Chairman Vince McMahon. This role puts the WWE Hall of Famer at the apex of WWE’s creative decisions on television and in charge of hiring and firing WWE Superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star “Sad” To See William Regal Leave The Company
An AEW star has admitted that they were sad to see William Regal leave the promotion and notes that their relationship with Regal stretches back a decade. William Regal’s time in AEW will officially come to a close at the end of 2022 according to company CEO Tony Khan. Khan noted that Regal had requested that a two-year option to extend his deal was not exercised and he will instead be returning to WWE where he is believed to be taking up an executive position.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Reveals Kind Vince McMahon Act During WWE Departure
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE, but he has discussed Vince McMahon’s kindness when he left earlier this year. William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2022, having been released from his backstage role with NXT on 5th January. However, he has since revealed that this was not the full story.
tjrwrestling.net
X-Pac Reacts To Comparisons Between 1-2-3 Kid’s First Win & Chris Jericho Dynamite Loss
The events in Chris Jericho’s match on this week’s episode of Dynamite have brought back images from X-Pac’s past. On the December 14th episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho suffered an upset loss against a newcomer named Action Andretti. At first, the crowd was behind this new guy and even chanted ‘let’s go jobber’ at him expecting him to lose. Even as Jericho hit more and more moves and maintained control, the crowd was still behind Andretti.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Wrestling Legend Calls Vince McMahon “The Antichrist”
Vince McMahon has been called a lot of things by many people over the years and now an AEW wrestling legend is labeling Vince as “The Antichrist.”. During his illustrious wrestling career from the NWA to WCW as part of the Four Horsemen along with his WWE run, Arn Anderson was known for being “The Enforcer” in the ring.
