Chris Jericho has provided some clarity on the amount of money he made in NJPW after some reports came out recently with information that he says is wrong. During his 30+ year career as a pro wrestler, Chris Jericho has seen it all and done it all with the best wrestlers in the business. After spending nearly 20 years as one of the biggest names in WWE history, Jericho started working for New Japan in late 2017 leading to the Wrestle Kingdom 12 match with Kenny Omega in January 2018. The match drew a big audience for the show with Jericho getting a lot of credit for it.

2 HOURS AGO