40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
The 11 Best Celebrity Christmas Trees For A Jolly Season
Thanksgiving is over, as is our shopping for epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which means it’s time to start feeling festive, deck the halls and fully prepare our homes for Christmas! And looking at celebrity Christmas trees is our favorite thing to do before we get started, as like with most things, we can get a *lot* of tips and inspiration from the A-listers, who never fail to put on gorgeous displays for the holiday season!
Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners
We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
Android Authority
Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season
From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
TODAY.com
How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022
Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: 7+ Random Thoughts I Had Rewatching The Holiday Classic
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has long been one of my favorite holiday movies. Here are some thoughts I've had about the film.
Tim McGraw Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Tunes
Tim McGraw is ringing in the holiday season in the best way he knows how—with some country music!. The 55-year-old country crooner started up a new series on his Instagram page, where he sits down with some of his band members to play his renditions of some classic country Christmas songs.
Caroling in Jackson Square returns Sunday
This weekend, a French Quarter Christmas tradition will return for its 77th year. Christmas carolers will gather Caroling in Jackson Square on Sunday at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Fit For Christmas Star Amanda Kloots Shares How The Loss Of Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Her To Create A Christmas Movie
Amanda Kloots stars in the CBS holiday movie Fit for Christmas, and has opened up about how the loss of her husband inspired her.
Polygon
The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star
It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
madetobeamomma.com
Handprint Christmas Bell
Make your own Handprint Christmas Bell using simple craft supplies! This makes for a cute handprint keepsake for the holiday season!. Parents, teachers, and caregivers always look for adorable and easy Christmas crafts for kids. They make a great gift and are perfect for keeping kids busy during the holiday season. Add these simple handprint Christmas bell crafts to your list this year. Kids will enjoy making them, and parents will love keeping them for years. Continue reading to see how easy this craft is to complete.
Live Like Blake Shelton and Shop His Lands' End Holiday Gift Guide — Where Comfort Meets Fashion
From classic flannels to hunting binoculars, check out Blake Shelton's favorite items from his Lands' End collection — which will make the perfect gift this holiday season. More often than not, you can find me wearing a flannel. This one from my line with Lands' End is super light and can be worn everywhere.
