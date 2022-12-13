Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
ucbjournal.com
Heroes shop with local students
Pictured above – Amanda Lorenzo, a fourth grader at Burks Elementary, was all smiles. First responders spread joy in annual Heroes For the Holidays event. Cookeville – Today, the annual Community Heroes for the Holidays event took place with local first responders walking side-by-side with over 50 students from the Putnam County School System (PCSS) for holiday shopping thanks to funding provided by partners Academy Sports + Outdoors and Nissan of Cookeville.
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
ucbjournal.com
Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location
Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor
Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
wgnsradio.com
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
The Winter Outlook, and what about Christmas?
With colder temperatures in the seven-day forecast, people are wondering how this winter is going to pan out. And most of all, what about Christmas?
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
ucbjournal.com
Merry and Bright winners announced
The contest, presented by Cookeville Leisure Services Department and Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors, had many great and festive entries. Cookeville – The City of Cookeville Leisure Services Department and Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors (UCAR) is pleased to announce the winners of the Merry and Bright Holiday Home Challenge 2022. The contest, presented by Cookeville Leisure Services Department and Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors, had so many great and festive entries. All competitors were included in a Christmas Tour of Lights map that is available free to the community.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
wbtw.com
‘They could be hiding somewhere’: Tennessee family gives warning after finding squatter inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family’s new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. For the past year,...
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
WKRN
Nashville Mother warning parents to take flu seriously after baby boy dies
A Nashville mother is warning others about the threat of a tripledemic after her baby boy suddenly died. The case surge has filled Tennessee’s Children’s Hospitals to the point, where only a few dozen beds are left in the entire state. Nashville Mother warning parents to take flu...
WBKO
Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
Murfreesboro police to look for who isn't stopping for school buses
Murfreesboro police will be on school buses watching for who is not stopping when a bus's stop sign is out.
WBKO
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
