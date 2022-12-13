Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.

