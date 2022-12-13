ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Boiling Springs, TN

WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Heroes shop with local students

Pictured above – Amanda Lorenzo, a fourth grader at Burks Elementary, was all smiles. First responders spread joy in annual Heroes For the Holidays event. Cookeville – Today, the annual Community Heroes for the Holidays event took place with local first responders walking side-by-side with over 50 students from the Putnam County School System (PCSS) for holiday shopping thanks to funding provided by partners Academy Sports + Outdoors and Nissan of Cookeville.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location

Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor

Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area

A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Merry and Bright winners announced

The contest, presented by Cookeville Leisure Services Department and Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors, had many great and festive entries. Cookeville – The City of Cookeville Leisure Services Department and Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors (UCAR) is pleased to announce the winners of the Merry and Bright Holiday Home Challenge 2022. The contest, presented by Cookeville Leisure Services Department and Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors, had so many great and festive entries. All competitors were included in a Christmas Tour of Lights map that is available free to the community.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded

While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
LEBANON, TN
WBKO

Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
CLAY COUNTY, TN

