The Midlands Minority Business Accelerator (MMBA) supports and scales high-potential minority-owned firms by providing targeted training, access to business coaches, and access to large corporations. Participants undergo intensive training following the award winning and internationally recognized StreetWise ‘MBA’™ curriculum created by Interise and led by Wendell Jones. Participants work closely with financial experts, coaches, and peers to develop a three-year Strategic Growth Action Plan™, which is customized to their individual business and details the strategies and tactics the owner and staff will take to increase revenue, financial management and improve access to capital.

