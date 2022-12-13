Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinapanorama.com
Arianna Brown named December Rookie Teacher of the Block
Arianna Brown, a first-year teacher at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School, is known for modeling positive behavior and demonstrating expectations for her second-graders. Officials with Richland School District Two and H&R Block surprised Brown in her classroom this week and presented her with the 2022 December Rookie Teacher of the Block award.
carolinapanorama.com
Midlands school leader selected for statewide award
The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Melanie Harris the 2023 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year. Ms. Harris is an assistant principal at H. E. Corley Elementary School in Lexington-Richland School District Five. “We are pleased to announce that Melanie Harris has been named...
carolinapanorama.com
Power:Ed awards $35,000 in scholarship support to SC State
The South Carolina State University Foundation has been awarded a $35,000 grant from Power:Ed to provide Graduate Assistance Program scholarships to deserving students. “Power:Ed, a philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corp., is proud to support SC State University and its vital work to educate and prepare the next generation of Black leaders in South Carolina,” Power:Ed Director Claire Gibbons said. “GAP scholarships can make all the difference in helping students to complete their education and succeed in school, their careers, and in life.”
carolinapanorama.com
Longleaf Middle School receives $10,000 prize
A $10,000 prize is coming Longleaf Middle School’s way for its commitment to expanding access to computer science for all students. Code.org has selected Longleaf Middle to receive a $10,000 CS Leadership Prize to continue its mission of ensuring students have opportunities to learn computer science as part of their K-12 education.
carolinapanorama.com
Benedict College receives reaffirmation of SACSCOC accreditation
Benedict College is pleased to announce the successful reaffirmation of its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The 10-year reaffirmation was officially disclosed on December 6th at the Commission's annual meeting. This stellar achievement culminates a three-year process in which the college participated in an extensive self-study, external peer reviews by off-site and on-site committees, and final validation by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees.
carolinapanorama.com
School Social Worker Krystal Green helps students overcome challenges
So much can happen in a student’s life in and out of school – they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle.
carolinapanorama.com
Even with inflation, Orangeburg shopping goes on
Inflation is having differing effects on Christmas shopping in 2023. Bill Kropff notes lots of conversations on how people are dealing with higher prices. "Even in my office, most everybody talks about that. They're pulling back a little bit just trying to feel secure,” Kropff said. Despite that, there’s...
carolinapanorama.com
A.C. Flora senior named Football Player of the Year
A.C. Flora High School senior Markel Townsend has been named the 2022 Richland County High School Football Player of the Year by the Richland County Recreation Commission. This is the first time an A.C. Flora varsity football player has ever received this award. “Markel is a special football player. It’s...
carolinapanorama.com
Allen University announces Karan Kendrick as the headliner for the UNCF Scholarship Gala and Richard Allen Awards
Karan Kendrick, Hollywood actress will be headlining Allen University’s 16th Annual UNCF “A Mind Is…” Scholarship Gala & Richard Allen Awards. Ms. Kendrick is a professional actress who has been featured in movies such as Hidden Figures, Hunger Games, Just Mercy, and The Hate U Give.
carolinapanorama.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W's Winningham leads T&D season honors
Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Trinity Winningham is the 2022 T&D Region Volleyball Player of the Year. After falling short against Gilbert the last two seasons, Winningham helped lead the Bruinettes to a tie-breaking victory over the Lady Indians that clinched the school’s first region championship since 2018. Winningham would be named...
carolinapanorama.com
CALHOUN COUNTY COUNCIL: Fire service ordinance is tabled
Calhoun County Council voted to table plans for changes in fire service. Council put aside an ordinance dissolving the county’s fire commission and amending a chapter regarding the duties and responsibilities of the Sandy Run and Calhoun County Rural fire districts. During the council meeting, public comments were heard...
carolinapanorama.com
Benedict's Chennis Berry named AFCA Region Coach Of The Year
Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berry has been named the NCAA Division II Region 2 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association, and is now a finalist for the Division II National Coach of the Year. The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners...
Comments / 0