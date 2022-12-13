2022-12-13 Statement NOPD Appointment

MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON SELECTING NEXT LEADER OF THE NEW ORLEANS POLICE DEPARTMENT

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on selecting the next Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD):

"My initial step towards finding a replacement for Chief Ferguson includes using this time to assess all options, have important conversations and create meaningful dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders who are equally invested in keeping our City safe," said Mayor Cantrell. "From existing leadership within the NOPD to members of our esteemed business community, the recommendations, advice and counsel I have elicited lends a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city.

As I said during my State of the City Address, the fighting must cease, and we must collectively come together as leaders to build a stronger, safer and more prosperous New Orleans. I welcome and look forward to even more community involvement as we move forward in identifying the next leader of the New Orleans Police Department.”

# # #