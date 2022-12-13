ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
2205 Oak Park Ln, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Beautiful, light-filled Spanish Colonial Revival home conveniently located near Oak Park, Cottage Hospital, & downtown Santa Barbara. With an extensive remodel completed in 2017, the ±1541 sqft main residence consists of 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The kitchen & living room enjoy an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. French doors connect the interior living space to the outdoor dining deck & backyard. A spacious second story primary suite includes a generous walk-in closet & bathroom, & spectacular mountain views from the private patio. Clean, modern finishes throughout. Separate ±372 sqft auxiliary structure could be used as workshop or home office. Additional features include Sunrun solar panels, EV charger, tankless water heater, veggie beds & various fruit trees.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara

••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Tom Petty’s Malibu beach house asks $9.85M for sale

There is something lucky about this place, as Tom Petty once said in his song about his beloved Malibu beach house — which is now hitting the market five years after his death. Made up of three bedrooms and four baths, the oceanfront property asks $9.85 million. Spanning 1,170...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Seller Won’t Sell

Q: Marsha, I am due to close escrow on my dream home in seven days. Suddenly, the sellers have declared they no longer want to sell. They want to refund my deposit. I don’t want the money; I want my house and I want them to leave. Both agents are frustrated and angry. What is my recourse?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fireworks at Parade of Lights

This is my favorite photo from Sunday night’s parade of lights in the Harbor. Taken during the fireworks, the boat is “Perseverance” owned by Captain Bernard Friedman of Santa Barbara Mariculture. The theme was Deck the Hulls and we made an underwater scene with a deep-sea diver putting a star on a kelp tree with his dolphin friends. The boat won first place commercial fishing.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Do in Oxnard Over Holiday Season

What Are 6 Things You Should Do in Oxnard Over the Holiday Season?. The holiday season is here, and you may be wondering about fun activities for you and your family this season. If you live in Southern California, Oxnard provides an array of beautiful locations and sites to ensure you have a fun-filled holiday.
OXNARD, CA
New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022

In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
VENTURA, CA

