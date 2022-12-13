ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.

SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 killed in Louisiana as severe storms tear across South

Officials said one person died Wednesday after a possible tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when a powerful EF-2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night. The severe weather outbreak that began early Tuesday morning is expected to track across...
CADDO PARISH, LA
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
SAINT CLOUD, FL

