fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: We have a beautiful early start to our Saturday ahead. Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Rain chances increase throughout the day. BEACHES: The high rip current risk...
fox35orlando.com
Long-range holiday forecast shows 20s, 30s in Florida during Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are many reasons why we love Florida: Beautiful sunrises, sunsets, beaches, and warm weather. But some people really like the idea of having a chillier Christmas, just for one day at least. If you're one of those people, you're in luck: our extended forecast shows winter-like...
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system. The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
fox35orlando.com
Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
fox35orlando.com
Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis. His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
fox35orlando.com
3 killed in Louisiana as severe storms tear across South
Officials said one person died Wednesday after a possible tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when a powerful EF-2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night. The severe weather outbreak that began early Tuesday morning is expected to track across...
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
fox35orlando.com
Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana
Stunning video: Bolt of lightning strikes parking lot. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La - A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday. The perfectly-timed...
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before shooting in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police hope a new video taken from an ATM could help with their investigation into a shooting over the summer that left nine hurt and sent crowds running for safety in downtown Orlando. Officers said the video footage taken from a camera near South Orange Avenue and...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead after falling overboard on cruise ship returning to Florida, Coast Guard says
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. "A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral Thursday morning...
