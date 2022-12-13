Read full article on original website
Kentucky Parents Share 30 Hilarious Pics of Santa Visits Gone Completely Wrong
Parents, we've all experienced the bad Santa visit photos and we secretly giggle to ourselves as we watched it go down. Here are 30 of the best we've ever seen LOL!. I think every single child I have ever met has a bad but hilarious Santa photo gone wrong. It's almost a rite of passage for most kids to have at least one Santa photo where they are losing their ever-loving crap while trying their best to get away from the guy that shimmies down the chimney to drop off free gifts each year. Let's be honest, he's kind of overwhelming even to us adults. I mean you're basically handing your kiddo off to a Santa who they've never met and asking you to "SMILE". I mean honestly, I like sitting on the lap of a bearded guy (but I'm married to him so there's that).
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets
Holiday spirit spread at the North Pole with "Toys for Tots" Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. The latest news and weather. A rise in flu & COVID cases does not phase many Kentuckians plans for the holidays. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST.
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event
McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Restaurant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Your Vehicle Up In Kentucky?
Let's be honest, we've all done it. It's freezing cold outside and nobody wants to sit in a cold car. You grab your keys, start your car, let it warm up, and back inside you go. IT'S ILLEGAL!. DID YOUR PARENTS DO IT TOO?. Everyone wants to have a warm...
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter
If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wymt.com
Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
It’s Actually Bananas How Long This Kentucky Cave System is (3.37 Million Bananas to Be Exact)
Did you know Kentucky is home to the longest cave system in the world? It's True!. Do you remember when everything on the internet would have a banana next to it "for scale?" Well, Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky has taken that meme and actually used bananas for scale to show just how incredibly long the cave system for Mammoth Cave actually is.
