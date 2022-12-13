Read full article on original website
Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
N.J. taxpayers to pay lawyers $400 an hour for Murphy’s outside review of how state responded to COVID-19
New Jersey has agreed to pay a rate of $400 an hour each to attorneys at an outside law firm in the coming months to conduct a long-promised independent review of how the state responded the COVID-19 pandemic under Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, according to documents that surfaced Wednesday.
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
Gov. Murphy says N.J. will not ‘stand for anti-Muslim behavior’ after incidents
In the wake of a series of anti-Muslim incidents in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy visited an Islamic center on Friday to pledge that his administration will help protect residents who practice the religion. “We will not stand for anti-Muslim behavior,” Murphy said during a speech at the Islamic Center...
New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
New Jersey bill would shield officials addresses from disclosure
(The Center Square) – The names and addresses of New Jersey’s elected officials would be exempt from public disclosure under proposals being considered by the state legislature, which open government groups say would erode transparency. One proposal, which was approved Monday by the Assembly's State and Local Government...
Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
Would presidential primary changes put paid to possible Murphy run?
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?
Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
State drops charges against N.J. correctional officer accused of lying about gang membership
The state Attorney General’s office has dropped charges against a former state prison correctional officer who allegedly admitted to investigators that he lied when he said he was never a gang member. Ruben Morales, 44, who worked at Northern State Prison in Newark for 20 years, stated on a...
N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS
A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
NJ Transit gets $34M to make 5 train stations more accessible. Here’s what that buys.
Accessibility for rail passengers who have mobility issues will get easier at five NJ Transit rail stations after the agency was awarded a $34 million grant under a new federal program. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-NJ, made the announcement Tuesday of the grants from the Federal...
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up, again. Here’s how it ranks compared to Pa., other states.
At $13 an hour, New Jersey has one of the highest minimum wages in the U.S., federal Department of Labor data shows. The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase again — to $14.13 an hour starting Jan. 1. But, experts say that jump may not be enough to combat rising inflation and New Jersey’s high cost of living compared to other states.
