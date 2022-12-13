ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
njurbannews.com

Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
NJ Spotlight

Would presidential primary changes put paid to possible Murphy run?

An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS

A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
EDISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy