Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills 'Wait' to Sign?
Can there be Bills rewards with tossing the three-time Pro Bowler OBJ onto the field in the playoffs? Maybe. But including those of the Cowboys and Beckham, there may be other ideas.
Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who'll Stop the Run?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle ...
Dez Bryant: Cowboys Trade Still 'Crazy' & 'Confusing'
Ryan Switzer came and went, and he - along with then Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant - still seems disappointed.
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Popculture
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Cowboys Struggles at The Star? CeeDee Lamb Reveals ‘Growing Pains’ with Dak Prescott
The standard inside The Star isn’t based upon settling for just good enough or being content with mistakes. It’s clear that this year, like most seasons, there’s a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality for the Dallas Cowboys, and a ring is only achievable if CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are at their best.
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
'They Hate Me!' Cowboys' Micah Parsons Explains MVP Take on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Micah Parsons is looking to keep holiday cheer flowing as a major matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles looms.
Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star
New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y Hilton and CeeDee Lamb are building quite the relationship already as each is offering advice and pointers to one another.
Cowboys Clinch: How They Secure Playoff Berth Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs is a foregone conclusion. The question is how and when they will make it official.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Cowboys Secret Move: Tyron Smith New Position?
Where will the Dallas Cowboys use Tyron Smith in his return from injury?
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: Not-So-Secret Weapon for Dallas Playoffs?
Dallas’ fourth-year running back Tony Pollard is often dynamic with the ball in his hands, both on the ground and as a backfield receiving threat.
Cowboys Lose at Jaguars? 'I Got a Feeling,' Says ESPN Analyst
The Dallas Cowboys could be looking too far ahead to their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, says one Super Bowl-winning ESPN analyst.
'Fresh' T.Y. Hilton Wants to Push Cowboys 'Over The Hump'; Practice Injury Report
New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is feeling fit and ready to go for his new team as he looks to be the cherry on top of Kellen Moore's offense.
