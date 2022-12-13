Male trespassed from city park - 14900 Blk. Fryelands Blvd;. Narcotics turned into the PD for destruction - 400 Blk. Butler St;. Fraud scheme by computer resulting in potential $10,800 loss - 13400 Blk. Boulder Ridge Rd;. Power cords cut off several RVs and window smashed on a toy hauler...

MONROE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO