Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Framme is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As a Steward of the Dragon, Framme is a younger member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos along with her twin brother Clanne and their superior, Vander, and has watched over Alear during their 100 year slumber. Framme is a competent healer with her staff, but also knows how to fight back with hand-to-hand combat, and can defend others from taking damage using Chain Guard.
The Stolen Fang
The Stolen Fang is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures. Prerequisites: Get To...
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
Helgrind - Soulblossom
The Soulblossom flower is located in Helheim’s Hel’s Perch area at the end of the level, although it’s technically closer to Shipyard of the Fallen and Helgrind. Either way, you cannot access it until you’ve resolved the situation with Garm. Soulblossom - Helheim. Location: Helheim -...
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
Tutorial and Prologue
High on Life opens with a meta-tutorial where you'll play through a tutorial for the fictional video game, Buck Thunder II: Xenoslaughter, before transitioning to the "real world" in the Prologue. As aliens invade your neighborhood, you find a talking alien weapon and you're forced to flee the planet to escape the G3 Cartel.
How to Get a Raid Assignment and Unlock the Atomgrad Raid
Raids are part of Modern Warfare 2 and you will need a copy of the game to participate in them. To join the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid you will need to acquire a Raid Assignment. Although you can freely join a raid your squadmates have started, if you want to start one on your own you will need to unlock the Raid Assignment before you can play it.
Destiny 2 Dawning 2022
Get in the spirit of giving with Destiny 2's The Dawning 2022 event this winter. Collect tasty Materials from defeated enemies and use Eva Levante's Holiday Oven to whip up some cozy treats. Gift those holiday goodies to vendors across the system, and you must just receive a Gift in Return. If you want to earn some snazzy winter-themed weapons, it's time to get baking!
Xeod Moors 4
Visit the shop and pick up some recipes so you can craft to improve your exisiting gear, then move along to the next location. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Experience...
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
Ironwood - Legendary Chest-U 1
This Legendary Chest is found under the canopy of large chain mail (visible on the map as large cyan rings). At a certain point, you’ll use Sonic Arrows to lower a grapple point, use it to cross a gap, then turn right and use another grapple point. After doing so, you’ll see some Nightmares floating up ahead. Kill them, then open up the Legendary Chest on the right.
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - Official Announcement Trailer
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tactical RPG directly connected to the story of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force. Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples’ abilities with the power of singing.
GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars - Official Launch Trailer
Watch the launch trailer for GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars, the opening chapter in a new GTA Online story update, featuring a ragtag crew of new arrivals led by Dax, a man-on-the-edge with high hopes of dosing the world, getting rich, and climbing to the top of the Southern San Andreas criminal food chain. The Los Santos Drug Wars expansion for GTA Online features six new story missions, new rides, and more.
Broken Lines - Official Launch Trailer
Broken Lines is a narrative-driven tactical RPG set in the darkest hours of WWII. After crash landing behind enemy lines, a rag-tag group of soldiers must navigate through the war-torn lands of eastern Europe in an alternate version of World War II. Broken Lines is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
