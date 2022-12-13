Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian markets subdued by Fed's hawkish rhetoric
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock and currency markets edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast more interest rate hikes next year after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point hike in borrowing costs to curb inflation. Leading losses across currencies in Southeast Asia, Thailand's baht THB=TH...
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower in early trading, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the session on Thursday. The major averages are extending the pullback seen in the previous session, plunging to their lowest intraday levels in over a month. Currently, the major averages are just...
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Almost All the Drivers of Inflation Have Finally Started to Ease
Almost all the drivers of inflation have finally started to ease. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on TradeTalks to discuss what that potentially means for the Fed’s strategy.
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was Tumbling Again This Week
As it did last week, Silvergate Capital's (NYSE: SI) stock took a fairly hard fall over the past five trading days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the bank with a heavy cryptocurrency habit saw its share price decline by more than 13% over the period, compounding the 19% drop of the previous week.
Advent to buy Maxar Technologies for about $4 bln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N said on Friday private-equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy the satellite owner and operator for about $4 billion. Shares of Maxar more than doubled in premarket trading. Under the agreement, Advent will pay $53 a share for Maxar, representing a...
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2022: MAXR, AVYA, TSP, PLTR
Technology stocks continued to fall Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 1.3% lower in late trading. In company news, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) shares soared 123% after it said it agreed to be acquired by Advent International for $6.4 billion in...
Why Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs Rallied Today
Shares of U.S. cannabis companies Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) were rallying on Friday, up 8.1%, 6.1%, and 10.2%, respectively, as of 12:23 a.m. ET. These stocks sold off hard earlier in the week, as hopes for passage of the Secure and...
Lumentum Holdings is Now Oversold (LITE)
Should Investors Buy Big Tobacco Stocks?
The Zacks Tobacco Industry is currently in the top 16% of over 250 Zacks Industries indicating that business may start to be stronger for these companies. High Inflation may reduce overall retail spending and consumption, but alcohol and tobacco products often remain on consumers’ lists of must-haves. Let’s see...
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for new 14-year bond at 7.40%
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 6.90% to 7.43%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Liberty Broadband Becomes Oversold (LBRDA)
MUB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.27, changing hands as low as $105.76 per share. iShares National Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Novartis & Philip Morris
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Novartis AG (NVS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
How The Pieces Add Up: VONV Targets $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $73.72 per unit.
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
