Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
Ice Age-Era Fossils Exposed in Sandbars Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River
The western half of the U.S. has spent the last two decades or more battling a historic megadrought, however, this year, drought conditions have had a significantly worsening impact on the Mississippi River, a body of water that serves as one of the world’s most important commercial waterways. That said, while the drought has had a negative impact on both the environment and the American economy, it has given scientists the opportunity to uncover and study some ancient finds, including, most recently, a collection of Ice Age-era fossils hidden in sandbars along the river.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
A ‘tsunami’: Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish and millions of litres of water explodes
A huge aquarium at a hotel in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning, injuring two people. Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of the incident, with wreckage strewn across the ground.Known as the ‘AquaDom’, it was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 46 ft in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and...
Historians Stunned: Uzbekistan Nomads Supplied a Third of the Bronze Used Across Ancient Mediterranean
Cutting edge analysis of tin isotopes has shown that tiny tribes of pastoral nomads from modern-day Uzbekistan supplied a third of all the precious tin needed to make the bronze which fueled Ancient Mediterranean commerce. Getting the tin from Uzbekistan to the Med involved a vast multi-regional, multi-vector trade network...
Oldest known DNA paints stunning picture of life 2 million years ago
Scientists analyzed environmental DNA from soil samples to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in northern Greenland, finding traces of mastodons.
WATCH: Lava Erupts From Sciara Del Fuoco in Italy, Triggering Tsunami
A volcanic eruption on the Italian island of Stromboli on Sunday created a large tidal wave as a dark cloud of ash and hot gas rushed into the sea. Dramatic footage of the blast also showed volcanic lightning discharging in the cloud as lava poured out of the Sciara del Fuoco ridge. The blast also sparked warnings from officials as a 5-foot tsunami wave was generated in the eruption, though authorities later said there were no reports of victims and only minor damage had been caused. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption was unconnected to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier Sunday around 30 miles away near the island of Vulcano.Ecco il video ravvicinato del flusso piroclastico principale che nel pomeriggio si è sviluppato sulla Sciara del Fuoco dello #Stromboli provocando la formazione di uno #tsunami alto 1,5 metri. Per fortuna al momento non si hanno notizie di danni. pic.twitter.com/0I9KiEaxBk— Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) December 4, 2022 Read it at Rai News
Oldest DNA sheds light on a 2 million-year-old ecosystem that has no modern parallel
A core of ice age sediment from northern Greenland has yielded the world's oldest sequences of DNA, revealing a previously unknown type of ecosystem.
‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide
As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
Cats first bonded with humans after invention of farming, study decodes
Humans developed close bonds with cats after they first made the switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers nearly 10,000 years ago as the felines began serving as pest control in the first civilizations, a new study confirms.The research, published recently in the journal Heredity, suggests the world’s first domestication of cats was sparked by this lifestyle transition that led to humans establishing increasingly larger settlements after inventing agriculture.Wildcats that lived about 12,000 years ago capitalised on the increased density of rodents around the first grain stores and early human societies also benefited from cats preying on these vermin, researchers from...
Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge
SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia (AP) — Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of...
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
Arid wheat fields and dead cows: a snapshot of Argentina's worst drought in decades
NAVARRO, Argentina, Dec 9 (Reuters) - In the fields around the town of Navarro in Argentina's Pampas farm belt, the dried-out bed of a huge lagoon and decaying bodies of dead cattle are stark signs of a historic drought that is hammering crops and farmers like Ignacio Bastanchuri.
