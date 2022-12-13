Read full article on original website
Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
A Familiar Evil Awaits In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #103
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. In dreams of the distant...
Preview: Rumors Of A Werewolf In ‘The Witcher– The Ballad Of Two Wolves’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Witcher: The Ballad Of Two Wolves #1, dropping next week from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Miki Montlló, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Hailed as the greatest monster slayer–the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange...
Skybound Presents A First Look At ‘Dark Ride’ #4
Skybound revealed a first look at Dark Ride #4, from the Birthright team of writer Joshua Williamson (Batman, Dark Crisis), artist Andrei Bressan (Justice League Incarnate), colourist Adriano Lucas (Nightwing), and letterer Pat Brosseau (Creepshow). The secret of Arthur Dante’s deal with the devil is revealed. Now, Halloween and Sam,...
IDW Team-Up The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles And Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo In 2023
In 2023, brilliant storyteller Stan Sakai will once again weave together two of the most beloved concepts in history The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be teaming up with fellow anthropomorphic samurai sword wielding Usagi Yojimbo in a new five-issue mini-series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen. WhereWhen. published by IDW in partnership with Dogu Publishing and Paramount Consumer Products.
A Deadly New Goblin Soars The Night Sky In The ‘Red Goblin’ #1 Trailer
Leaping from the pages of Venom comes a new series starring a terrifying new symbiote persona—Red Goblin. Kicking off this February, Red Goblin will be written by Alex Pakandel and drawn by Jan Bazaldua. The saga will see Normie Osborn receiving his own symbiote at last and following in...
Review: ‘Dark Web: Dusk’ Starts An Inferno
It’s Christmas in the Marvel Universe. That’s never a good thing. Last Christmas, the King in Black invaded the planet. This Christmas, it’s a lot more hellish…. Marvel’s winter event kicks off here in Dark Web: Dusk from Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Frank Martin, and Joe Caramagna.
‘Octopath Traveler II’ Introduces Throne And Temenos
Ahead of the release of their upcoming title Octopath Traveler II, Square-Enix has put out a new trailer focused on two of the main characters in the game, Throne the Thief and Temenos the Cleric. For Throne, the Steal ability remains active from the previous game, but they’ve added a...
