FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute
Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
1 Dead, at Least 3 Hurt in South Austin Crash Sunday Morning
A woman was killed and three other individuals were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning. According to police, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 5000 block of West Lake Street at approximately 2:38 a.m. Officers responding...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 3 more hurt in West Side car crash
CHICAGO - A driver was killed, and three adult passengers were listed in serious condition following a crash on Chicago's West Side early Sunday. Police say officers responded to a crash in South Austin around 2:38 a.m. and found an unoccupied green sedan and a silver sedan with four occupants.
2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
2 police cars hit by drivers overnight, 4 officers hospitalized
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police squad cars were struck by drivers overnight on the West and South Side. Police say around 9:27 p.m. a woman driving a Jeep liberty ran a red light in the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue and hit a squad car in the intersection. Two...
cwbchicago.com
FBI seeks 2 men who robbed Uptown bank branch
Chicago — The FBI’s Chicago field office has released surveillance images of two men who robbed an Uptown bank last week. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 “for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction” of the men. Working together, the...
newsnationnow.com
Father of alleged Highland Park parade attacker charged
CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The father of a man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago was charged Friday with sevent counts of reckless conduct, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. An attorney...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
Chicago shooting: Vera Lounge shut down by city after 3 killed, 1 wounded at bar
A Portage Park bar where three people were killed in a shooting over the weekend has been shut down by the city, Chicago police said Thursday.
Man hospitalized after argument on South Side CTA bus ends in gunfire
No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot, another critically wounded while standing on sidewalk in South Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, while standing on a sidewalk in the South Chicago neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 4:37 p.m., police say the male victims were in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when a black sedan approached and three unknown men got out of the vehicle and unleashed a hail of bullets.
Shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge
CHICAGO — Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge Thursday night. Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired by an individual around 8:20 p.m. and the firearm used in the incident had been recovered. A group of individuals who were involved were questioned by police. The […]
Chicago shooting: Man critically hurt after shot on CTA bus, fire officials say
The man was onboard #79 bus heading easbound near 79th Street and Kimball when he was shot, CFD said.
Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Green Line robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a robbery that took place Monday on the CTA Green Line train.Police said the suspect robbed a woman on the train traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland. The incident happened in the 1600 block of W. Lake Street around 6:50 p.m. on Monday.The unknown suspect approached the woman and demanded money or he would shoot her, implying he had a firearm.The suspect then fled the scene.Police only gave a vague description of the suspect but released images of him captured on CTA security cameras.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-745-4706.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew caught on video in Lincoln Square
Chicago — From start to finish, it took less than a minute for a carload of armed men to rob a victim at gunpoint in Lincoln Square early Monday. It’s just one of more than 70 similar holdups that have plagued the city since December 2. But this one is on video.
cwbchicago.com
He allegedly went on a hapless and terrifying crime spree — while on parole for robbing an off-duty Chicago cop
Chicago — A man on parole for trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Loop committed a string of ill-planned yet horrifying crimes on Sunday, including a carjacking and a terribly botched armed robbery in the Kenwood neighborhood, prosecutors say. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Isaias Saucedo-Ugalde...
Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park
Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers robbed another man in on Chicago's Northwest Side, surveillance camera footage shows.
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
