Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
Our Views: Once again, will Legislature be future-foolish?
When it was approved by a modest 54% of voters in 2016, the Revenue Stabilization Fund was a big win for Walter Leger III, then a New Orleans state representative, who proposed the complex idea. In the free-spending mañana world of the Louisiana Legislature, the idea of putting money into...
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
Louisiana’s biggest casino market places another bet on gambling. Is it overplaying its hand?
WESTLAKE — Southwest Louisiana continues to bet big on gambling. The state’s biggest casino market, the Lake Charles area, is growing further with the return of a third casino, the former Isle of Capri. Destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the former riverboat is now reopening on land as the Horseshoe, adding over 700 jobs and further growing the over $1 billion tax base the industry contributes to the state budget.
Texas group behind $7.5 billion ‘blue’ ammonia plant hires Denmark firm for carbon capture
The Texas group behind a potential $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish has hired a Danish company to provide licensing and engineering work for the massive energy project. Topsoe, a decarbonization company that specializes in hydrogen and ammonia technology licensing and carbon capture, will provide “licensing,...
St. Helena Council on Aging sees turmoil ahead of audit's release
Two top members of the St. Helena Parish Council on Aging have resigned, citing an ongoing audit of the agency and how they were treated during the process. James Miller, the board’s president, and Rita Allen, the transportation coordinator, abruptly resigned at separate points in Thursday's heated meeting of the agency's board of directors.
Could Louisiana force Entergy to help shoulder billions in hurricane costs? Regulators might try.
For decades, it has been a foregone conclusion that Louisiana’s electric ratepayers would shoulder the costs of repairing the grid after hurricanes and other natural disasters. But after utilities spent billions repairing the grid after devastating hurricanes in the past two years, the Louisiana Public Service Commission is now...
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 21, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
Louisiana cops accused in Ronald Greene's death face rare charges. His family hoped for more.
Mona Hardin has been asking since 2019 how and why her son died after pleading for mercy from a group of Louisiana State Troopers who detained and beat him bloody along a dark Union Parish roadway after a high-speed chase. Body camera video published last year showed troopers choking the...
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience
If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
