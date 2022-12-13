ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Once again, will Legislature be future-foolish?

When it was approved by a modest 54% of voters in 2016, the Revenue Stabilization Fund was a big win for Walter Leger III, then a New Orleans state representative, who proposed the complex idea. In the free-spending mañana world of the Louisiana Legislature, the idea of putting money into...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana’s biggest casino market places another bet on gambling. Is it overplaying its hand?

WESTLAKE — Southwest Louisiana continues to bet big on gambling. The state’s biggest casino market, the Lake Charles area, is growing further with the return of a third casino, the former Isle of Capri. Destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the former riverboat is now reopening on land as the Horseshoe, adding over 700 jobs and further growing the over $1 billion tax base the industry contributes to the state budget.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Helena Council on Aging sees turmoil ahead of audit's release

Two top members of the St. Helena Parish Council on Aging have resigned, citing an ongoing audit of the agency and how they were treated during the process. James Miller, the board’s president, and Rita Allen, the transportation coordinator, abruptly resigned at separate points in Thursday's heated meeting of the agency's board of directors.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience

If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy