Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvnutalk
Teena Olson – Cache Valley Daily
July 3, 1955 – December 13, 2022 (age 67) Our loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Teena Olson, 67, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home of natural causes. She was born on July 3, 1955 in Roosevelt, Utah, the oldest daughter of Ralph Earl and Sharon Searle Olson. She lived in Vernal until she was 15, moving to Bountiful where she graduated from Viewmont High School in 1973. She attended Ricks College where she earned her associate degree in early education. While at Ricks she was a ballroom dancer where she toured Europe.
kvnutalk
Nicole Lee Ivers – Cache Valley Daily
Our Daughter, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nicole was born on 11 January 1992 in Layton, Utah to her parents Jeffrey Hertell Ivers and Lois Drue Clyde. Nicole was the fourth of five children. She was a...
kvnutalk
Kevin D. Carter – Cache Valley Daily
Kevin D. Carter, 65, of Riverdale, Idaho passed away at his home Tuesday, December 13, 2022, holding the hand of his wife as he took his last breath. Kevin was born March 21, 1957, in Preston, Idaho. He was the only son of Don and Irene Carter. Kevin spent all...
kvnutalk
Julie Hawkes Beckstead – Cache Valley Daily
May 23, 1943 — December 14, 2022 (age 79) Julie Hawkes Beckstead, 79, died at home on Dec. 14, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. She was surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness. She was born May 23, 1943 in Lewiston, Utah, the third of three daughters to...
kvnutalk
Teana Marie Petersen Hillyard – Cache Valley Daily
Our dear mother, Teana Marie Petersen Hillyard, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 79. She spent her last few days surrounded by family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend to so many. She will be truly missed. Teana was...
kvnutalk
Raymond L. Galloway – Cache Valley Daily
February 25, 1947 – December 9, 2022 (age 75) Raymond L. Galloway, 75 returned to the arms of his beloved wife and Father in Heaven on December 9, 2022. He was born February 25, 1947 in Asheville, North Carolina to Dorothy and Theodore “Ted” Jackson. Raymond attended and graduated from Stevens Lee High School as well as taking several various business courses after graduation.
kvnutalk
Angela Leatham Givens – Cache Valley Daily
June 28, 1970 – December 12, 2022 (age 52) Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, died on Monday, December 12, 2022 in a car accident in Logan. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12 pm in the Allen-Hall Mortuary. There will be a visitation from...
kvnutalk
Joe Carriedo Nunez – Cache Valley Daily
October 26, 1933 – December 11, 2022 (age 89) Joe Carriedo Nunez, 89 of Lewiston Ut passed away at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Joe was born in Michoacan, MX on October 26, 1933 to Estanildo Carriedo and Carmen Nunez He was the middle of three children, sister Ramona Gutierrez and brother Gonzalo Amezquita.
kvnutalk
W. Ronald Davisson – Cache Valley Daily
W. Ronald Davisson (Ron), nicknamed Sonny, was 90 years of age when he went to be with Jesus on December 12, 2022, leaving all his pain, suffering, and difficulties behind. He died at home in Preston, ID, accompanied by his wife, Lorna, of heart failure. He was a “hanger-oner” with a good, strong heart. He used to say, “If hanging on was an Olympic sport, I would be a champion”. Ron was born September 10, 1932, in Empress, Alberta Canada. His father was Wilbur and his mother was Eva, who died when Ron was young. All his siblings passed before him. He spent his childhood in Canada, Washington, Oregon, and California. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, children, and animals.
kvnutalk
UHSAA announces final Region and classification decision, keeping Logan in 4A – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – After several weeks of discussion and public comment, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has officially adopted regions and classifications for high schools throughout the state of Utah. Of particular note, Region 11 will remain the same through the 2023-25 academic-athletic seasons with Sky View, Green Canyon, Logan, Ridgeline, Bear River and Mountain Crest staying in the 4A classification.
kvnutalk
John Ullman – Cache Valley Daily
December 26, 1948 ~ December 9, 2022 (age 73) John Ullman, 74. passed away December 9, 2022, at his home in Perry, UT surrounded by his family. He was born on September 26, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Karl Heinrick and Barbara Joan Ricks Ullman. He grew up in Gardena, California where he completed his elementary education and graduated from Jefferson High School. He went on to attend Pasadena City College where he learned to build homes.
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy drug history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for causing a hit-and-run accident while under the influence. Christopher Joe Jr. was ordered to serve zero-to-five years in prison after prosecutors noted that he had more than 25 cases involving drug related crimes. Joe was sentenced Wednesday...
kvnutalk
Hamoda scores 28, USU sets program 3-point record in win over Westminster – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — It was a day of records and personal bests for Utah State in its 106-68 victory over Westminster on Thursday. Sophomore forward Zee Hamoda scored a career-high 28 points with his 6-for-7 shooting from three, contributing to the new school record 21 threes made by the Aggies in the game.
kvnutalk
Jess Bradfield vows to resign Cache County post in March of 2023 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — After much debate at the County Council meeting on Dec. 13, embattled County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield promised to resign in 90 days. Bradfield had intended to retain his post after shifting to part-time employment with Cache County, but had a change of heart during the council’s last meeting of 2022.
kvnutalk
Cache Council Council members vote themselves an eleventh-hour pay raise – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Amid a flurry of ordinance revisions passed Dec. 13, the Cache County Council approved a Christmas present for themselves – a pay raise. Under an amended version of proposed Ordinance 2022-35, members of the county council will be compensated $24,000 annually starting Jan. 1, up from $16,000.
kvnutalk
Firefighters called to shed fire in the Island neighborhood – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Firefighters were called to a shed fire in the Island neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The blaze was reported near 48 South 500 East, just after 3 p.m. According to emergency radio traffic, first crews on the scene reported a detached shed fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.
Comments / 0