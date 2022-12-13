W. Ronald Davisson (Ron), nicknamed Sonny, was 90 years of age when he went to be with Jesus on December 12, 2022, leaving all his pain, suffering, and difficulties behind. He died at home in Preston, ID, accompanied by his wife, Lorna, of heart failure. He was a “hanger-oner” with a good, strong heart. He used to say, “If hanging on was an Olympic sport, I would be a champion”. Ron was born September 10, 1932, in Empress, Alberta Canada. His father was Wilbur and his mother was Eva, who died when Ron was young. All his siblings passed before him. He spent his childhood in Canada, Washington, Oregon, and California. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, children, and animals.

