Lasalle, IL

FOX2Now

Police: Man follows woman out of St. Ann store, robs her at gunpoint

ST. ANN, Mo. – Police have arrested a man accused of following a woman out of a St. Ann store and robbing her at gunpoint earlier this week. The situation developed Monday at a Walgreens location, according to a Facebook post from the St. Ann Neighborhood Watch, which shares information on behalf of the city’s police department.
SAINT ANN, MO
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
MACON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Burglars Target Elderly Victims In La Salle

There are some real life “Grinches” stealing from the elderly in La Salle. The La Salle Police Department is investigating two new so-called “ruse” residential burglaries. One was successful, one was not. Between 5 and 6 late Monday afternoon, a group of men showed up to...
LASALLE, IL
wsplradio.com

Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80

MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
MORRIS, IL
FOX 2

Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges

Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
SHERRARD, IL
wglc.net

LaSalle Police Department thanks community volunteers

LOCAL LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department would like to thank the volunteers who helped assemble bikes that were donated to the LaSalle Police Department for the Officer Santa Program. Phil Valle, Jim and Lynn Jakse and family, Jo Parochetti, Brian Rex, Eric Lynch , and Jim Crouch all volunteered several hours of their time to assemble over 50 bikes to be delivered throughout the City of LaSalle on December 17,2022.
LASALLE, IL
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
ROCKFORD, IL
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bring Me The News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alaska Officer Dead After Being Attacked by Muskox

The Alaska State Troopers announced Tuesday that a court services officer was killed after he was attacked by a muskox outside his house. Curtis Worland was attempting to scare off a group of the beasts near a dog kennel at his home when one attacked him, the troopers said in a statement. Worland was declared dead at the scene in Nome in the west of the state. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained that court services officers are law enforcement officers responsible for courthouse security, prisoner transport, and court document services. Muskoxen are long-haired, horned animals which can weigh up to 800 pounds, the state Department of Fish and Game said. The agency is now investigating the incident along with the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.Read it at Associated Press
NOME, AK
starvedrock.media

La Salle teaming up for Airport Road repairs in 2023

You remember the Wenzel Road project earlier this year? Something similar is planned for a stretch of Chartres street called Airport Road. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Grove said La Salle and Peru hope to repair that nearly three mile stretch after winter. Peru will redo the pavement from 11th street north to Pershing. La Salle will be responsible for what's left up to Raccuglia Drive. Mayor Grove said it is different from the Wenzel Road job:
LASALLE, IL

