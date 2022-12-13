Read full article on original website
Police: Man follows woman out of St. Ann store, robs her at gunpoint
ST. ANN, Mo. – Police have arrested a man accused of following a woman out of a St. Ann store and robbing her at gunpoint earlier this week. The situation developed Monday at a Walgreens location, according to a Facebook post from the St. Ann Neighborhood Watch, which shares information on behalf of the city’s police department.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Burglars Target Elderly Victims In La Salle
There are some real life “Grinches” stealing from the elderly in La Salle. The La Salle Police Department is investigating two new so-called “ruse” residential burglaries. One was successful, one was not. Between 5 and 6 late Monday afternoon, a group of men showed up to...
wsplradio.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman wanted for stealing wallets, making fraudulent purchases in NW Indiana: police
HIGHLAND, Ind. - Police are searching for a northwest Indiana woman who has been stealing wallets from shoppers and making fraudulent purchases with their credit cards. Erica Roadlander is connected to multiple robberies at retail stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, according to Highland police. Police said Roadlander...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
wglc.net
LaSalle Police Department thanks community volunteers
LOCAL LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department would like to thank the volunteers who helped assemble bikes that were donated to the LaSalle Police Department for the Officer Santa Program. Phil Valle, Jim and Lynn Jakse and family, Jo Parochetti, Brian Rex, Eric Lynch , and Jim Crouch all volunteered several hours of their time to assemble over 50 bikes to be delivered throughout the City of LaSalle on December 17,2022.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
2 Mississippi officers shot and killed; suspect dies by suicide
Two Mississippi police officers were killed responding to a welfare check Wednesday morning. Amy Anderson, 43, opened fire on the officers at a Bay St. Louis Motel 6 before she died by suicide at about 4:30 a.m., said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, which is investigating. The bureau said the...
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
fox9.com
Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
Alaska Officer Dead After Being Attacked by Muskox
The Alaska State Troopers announced Tuesday that a court services officer was killed after he was attacked by a muskox outside his house. Curtis Worland was attempting to scare off a group of the beasts near a dog kennel at his home when one attacked him, the troopers said in a statement. Worland was declared dead at the scene in Nome in the west of the state. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained that court services officers are law enforcement officers responsible for courthouse security, prisoner transport, and court document services. Muskoxen are long-haired, horned animals which can weigh up to 800 pounds, the state Department of Fish and Game said. The agency is now investigating the incident along with the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.Read it at Associated Press
No Cash Bail, Smoke Detector Rules and More: See All the New Illinois Laws for 2023
More than 100 new laws will be taking effect in Illinois starting on Jan. 1, 2023. From parts of the controversial new SAFE-T Act, including the end of cash bail, to a new smoke detector law to even a new state snake -- there will be a number of changes in store.
Ohio 'John Doe' remains identified 31 years after discovery
Pickaway County Sheriff's Office investigators used DNA technology to identify remains found on a farm 31 years ago, as Robert A. Mullins of Columbus.
starvedrock.media
La Salle teaming up for Airport Road repairs in 2023
You remember the Wenzel Road project earlier this year? Something similar is planned for a stretch of Chartres street called Airport Road. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Grove said La Salle and Peru hope to repair that nearly three mile stretch after winter. Peru will redo the pavement from 11th street north to Pershing. La Salle will be responsible for what's left up to Raccuglia Drive. Mayor Grove said it is different from the Wenzel Road job:
Illinois committee holds second hearing on potential assault weapon ban
CHICAGO — The debate over whether to ban assault weapons in Illinois unfolded Thursday at the second State House Committee hearing of the week. Lawmakers heard around four hours of testimony at the public hearing on House Bill 5855. The proposed legislation has several pieces to it, including a ban on assault-style weapons and raising […]
