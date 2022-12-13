ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home

Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Letting Go Of The “Friend” Ex

I hit send on the message I had thoughtfully constructed for hours and anxiously waited. It was 4:00 in the morning in Australia, so I knew that I probably wouldn’t receive a response for a few hours.
Women's Health

Are you experiencing a 'friendship recession?'

It's become something of a cliché to say that humans are wired for connection, but, like many overused phrases, that's because it's true. In and of itself this truth is a good thing: a desire to be in community is conducive to being in one, which is a core component of fuelling a happy life. Strong social connections, you might have heard, have been shown to be more significant than maintaining a healthy weight and about the same as quitting smoking for your wellbeing.
Aspen Daily News

Maxwells: The line between a right to privacy and keeping secrets

Dear Maxwells: Where is the line between a right to privacy and keeping secrets from your partner?. We love this question — it is such an important distinction to understand and not as nuanced as some might think. To answer this, let’s first talk about what a “secret” is in an intimate relationship. In our almost 20 years of being together, we both practice and teach that the foundation of any strong, long-lasting intimacy is total honesty and transparency. In other words, the ability to talk about anything. That doesn’t mean that you are constantly talking about everything all the time. It just means that you have the ability and open line of communication to have any conversation, no matter how triggering or challenging.

