This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: La Porte is skating into winter break
The month of December has been busy for the La Porte High School (LPHS) Slicers. The Science Olympiad season has started off, and the team made it to the Whiting Invitational. LPHS students Hunter Quadlin, Ian Bos, Nolan Bockhorst, and Chase Collins had themselves a day and brought home six medals between all of them.
News Now Warsaw
Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end
LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
Massive storm winding down, could next week bring Chicago its first significant snow?
STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY. Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.
Chicago woman's Kia will be under repair until spring after being stolen, found
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking the spiking theft of Kias and Hyundais for months. Now, another Kia theft victim is coming forward. She is a single mom whose car was stolen two months ago, was found destroyed the next day, and is still in the shop waiting on backordered parts. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Tina Swopes of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood took pictures of her 2021 Kia Forte when Chicago Police found it ditched and left running at a gas station in October. The car was damaged missing 25 parts, but not wrecked....
cwbchicago.com
Man stole huge knives from Target, used them to threaten and rob people on the Red Line, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man stole large kitchen knives from a downtown Target store, then used them to threaten two women and rob a man on the Red Line before Chicago police took him into custody inside a Magnificent Mile high-rise on Thursday morning. During a bond hearing...
laportecounty.life
Top 10 business articles on LaPorteCounty.Life in 2022
From highlighting some of the amazing employees across the many organizations in our Region, to celebrating businesses through their successes, to supporting various groups' accomplishments during the year, 2022 involved a lot in the world of business that we were proud to share on the GreatNews.Life sites. Veterinarians continued to...
WNDU
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
Sen. Duckworth says Chicago Police Officers on way home after being stuck in Peru
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins the Lisa Dent Show to talk about new legislation to prioritize airline passenger safety and provide a breaking update on the two Chicago Police Officers who were stuck in Peru amid conflict in the country.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Lightfoot's security detail shoot out robbers' SUV window in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue...
inkfreenews.com
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 16, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Dwight Caradine, Sr., Winstin Cartright, Allesha Carter, and Robert Harris III. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for aggravated battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of battery to a minor. Allesha Carter is wanted for probation violation for the...
abc57.com
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman in critical condition after being shot while traveling in vehicle on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vehicle on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:51 p.m., two people were inside a vehicle and traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
WILX-TV
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
