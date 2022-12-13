STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY. Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO