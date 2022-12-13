Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Announces Changes in Board Leadership
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces changes in its board leadership. HFL is a nonprofit, independent, private foundation dedicated to empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. Founded in 2016, HFL’s Board of Directors is comprised of 11 community members, who bring their varied expertise and skills to guide HFL’s mission. HFL has invested more than $36 million in health and wellness projects and programs in the La Porte County community since 2017.
laportecounty.life
EDCMC helps guide collaboration & shape unified vision for community economic development in Michigan City
Every day, the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City (EDCMC) works to bring jobs, businesses, services, and community resources to the city and Region the nonprofit has called home for the last 25 years. Over its more recent history, EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse’s work is responsible for helping foster a new era of development.
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
laportecounty.life
NICTD announces engineering services contract for South Bend Airport Realignment project awarded to DLZ
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) is pleased to announce that DLZ has been awarded the $6 million dollar engineering services contract for the South Bend Airport Realignment project. The purpose of this project is to provide a quicker, safer, and more efficient route for commuters to travel from...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
cbs4indy.com
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall
After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Destroys Wellness Center
(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
95.3 MNC
Maple Leaf Farms named winner of “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament
Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg was been named the winner the 2nd annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck,” a fully-cooked dish that saves time and allows customers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
inkfreenews.com
Parental Concerns Voiced To Wawasee School Board
SYRACUSE — More than 15 parents and community members attended the Wawasee School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to voice their concerns regarding a recent student issue within the school. Many parents were adamant they should have been notified of the incident and do not believe it...
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home: A second home for brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard
Brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard never imagined they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps and join the funeral industry. They’d spent most of their lives around Bartholomew Funeral Home helping out their dad and getting some work experience during their summers, but careers?. That was something else entirely.
laportecounty.life
Purdue Northwest distinguished as diverse metropolitan university
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive learning environment for its campus community that values students and employees from multiple backgrounds who contribute to a vibrant metropolitan university. The university’s faculty and staff have taken active steps to create a sense of belonging through student...
valpo.life
Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023
Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
