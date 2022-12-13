ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

laportecounty.life

Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Announces Changes in Board Leadership

Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces changes in its board leadership. HFL is a nonprofit, independent, private foundation dedicated to empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. Founded in 2016, HFL’s Board of Directors is comprised of 11 community members, who bring their varied expertise and skills to guide HFL’s mission. HFL has invested more than $36 million in health and wellness projects and programs in the La Porte County community since 2017.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

EDCMC helps guide collaboration & shape unified vision for community economic development in Michigan City

Every day, the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City (EDCMC) works to bring jobs, businesses, services, and community resources to the city and Region the nonprofit has called home for the last 25 years. Over its more recent history, EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse’s work is responsible for helping foster a new era of development.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall

After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments

Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fire Destroys Wellness Center

(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Parental Concerns Voiced To Wawasee School Board

SYRACUSE — More than 15 parents and community members attended the Wawasee School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to voice their concerns regarding a recent student issue within the school. Many parents were adamant they should have been notified of the incident and do not believe it...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
HAMMOND, IN
laportecounty.life

Purdue Northwest distinguished as diverse metropolitan university

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive learning environment for its campus community that values students and employees from multiple backgrounds who contribute to a vibrant metropolitan university. The university’s faculty and staff have taken active steps to create a sense of belonging through student...
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023

Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
VALPARAISO, IN

