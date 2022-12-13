ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

Outdoor dining parklets are an urban asset. So why are they always under attack?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, feeling dismayed by the challenges that outdoor dining parklets continue to face. As my colleagues and I have written many times in the pages of the paper and in this newsletter—vibrant, parklet lined streets are one of the silver linings to come out of the pandemic. Unlike to-go cocktails, though, parklets are seemingly always on the verge of being shut down in Monterey County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Holiday markets abound this weekend—meet local artisans while getting your seasonal shopping done.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, making a list of all the holiday gifts I want to give this year. Gift-giving can be stressful when it is accompanied by the expectation that you must find the perfect gift for every recipient. So I like to think of it more as an opportunity to show people that you’re thinking about them, and that you have ideas about what kind of item or experience could enhance their life.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101, kills 2 in multi-vehicle crash

PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP investigators, a eucalyptus tree fell onto US-101 Southbound at Cannon Road. CHP units found that the tree...
PRUNEDALE, CA

