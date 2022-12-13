Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Two Dayton recreation centers receive HVAC upgrades
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval on December 14, the City of Dayton announced the newest investments under the Dayton Recovery Plan. The Lohrey and Northwest Recreation Centers' new HVAC systems will be designed and planned under a $117,000 service contract with Elevar Design Group. When finished, the...
dayton247now.com
Sports company expands to Dayton, new athletic center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, spoke with Nathan Edwards about an outdoor sports company that is expanding along Dayton's river front. Plus, a new athletic center is opening its doors to the Gem City.
dayton247now.com
School districts finding solutions after several fights between students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- School districts are working to find solutions after several fights were reported at schools around the Miami Valley. On Tuesday, December 13, eight teenagers were arrested after a fight outside of a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball game. Tempers sparked outside the Dunbar and Meadowdale...
dayton247now.com
Outdoor sports company expanding along Dayton riverfront
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - An outdoor recreational sports company is expanding in Dayton with a new facility and incoming bar and lodge for river enthusiasts. Surf Dayton is a full retail surf and paddle board shop. It's expanding into a property on Valley Street in Dayton that will ultimately include an Airbnb lodge with bar and eatery for surfers, cyclists and river enthusiasts, said Shannon Thomas, owner of Surf Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Springboro 5th grader collects gifts for Toys for Tots in honor of his birthday
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jackson Williams, a 5th grade student at Five Points Elementary in Springboro, has collected over 70 gifts to benefit Toys for Tots. Jackson's birthday is just four days before Christmas, but instead of asking for his own gifts, he asks the community to donate toys to his "Jackson's Birthday Toy Drive." He then donates those gifts to Toys for Tots, to make sure other children have a gift under their tree this Christmas.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union raise over $34k in holiday raffle
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 15, the Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced that $17,327.50 will be presented to the Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. after a holiday 50/50 raffle. Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. build comfortable homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost. The...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Mayor Mims signs 2023 provisional budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. signed legislation Wednesday on finalizing the city's 2023 provisional budget. The city's budget was approved by all members on the board after days of feuding and community chaos. A special Dayton City Commission meeting on Saturday went on for hours with...
dayton247now.com
Springboro residents host elaborate Christmas light show on Orville Court
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's the time of the year where people are going all out on their holiday decorations, but one Springboro neighborhood is taking it to the next level. Residents on Orville Court are working together for a neighborhood light show every night through the end of the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police helping families in need with Angel Tree Program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Dayton Police Department are ready to bring the Christmas spirit to local families. Dayton Police Sgt. Danielle Cash started the Angel Tree Program in 2012, with the intention of helping people in the community who need the most support.
dayton247now.com
Dayton International Airport unveils new master plan
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton International Airport is looking toward the future as more people resume flying after the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, December 14, the airport unveiled its master plan for the future, hoping to receive feedback from the community before sending it to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
dayton247now.com
Local police help community get into the holiday spirit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - With Christmas just over a week away, the FOP and Dayton Police are bringing Christmas to local families. Every child should experience the joy of Christmas, waking up with presents under the tree. That is where the Angel Tree program comes in. The Dayton Police Department...
dayton247now.com
Local author hosts book signing
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Local author Robin Lynne Melet held a book signing on Sunday to celebrate her life-long dream of becoming an author. Melet's book is titled 'Flying on a Golden Moon, Poems from the Eyes of a Dreamer' and contain poems written by Melet since she was young.
dayton247now.com
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police Department hosts Shop with Cops event for local children
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering Police Department hosted their annual Shop with Cops event on Thursday evening, at the Meijer on Wilmington Pike. At Shop with Cops, local children who are in need have the opportunity to pick out Christmas gifts, with the help of Kettering Police officers. This...
dayton247now.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
dayton247now.com
Trevor Andrews introduced as UD football head coach
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Trevor Andrews was formally introduced Wednesday as the University of Dayton's head football coach, succeeding Rick Chamberlin. It is a homecoming for Andrews, who was a three-year letterwinner at defensive back for the Flyers in the 1990s. He says it was his experience as a player at UD that inspired him to go into coaching; he was an assistant at various schools for 25 years, most recently at Western Michigan. This is his first head coaching position.
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police Department update recent string of mail theft, advise against mail drop
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - The Kettering Police Department (KPD) conducted a search warrant Thursday night as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent string of mail drop box thefts. During the search, hundreds of checks were recovered with sender locations varying from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton,...
dayton247now.com
1 killed after dump truck crash in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road at 11:53 a.m. on Friday morning. 36-year-old Robert Branham of New Carlisle was operating a 1996 Kenworth dump truck...
dayton247now.com
Combative patient attempts escapes at hospital in Miami County
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Piqua man could face assault charges after an incident at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County Sheriff's Office responded at about 1:10 p.m. to reports of a combative patient at the hospital who was undergoing a mental evaluation from another agency, according to Sgt. Randy Slusher.
dayton247now.com
1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police crews were dispatched to 852 St. Agnes Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, on a weapons complaint. However, once they arrived, the situation became more of a domestic violence dispute, according to DPD Major Brian Johns. "Once they got here it was more...
