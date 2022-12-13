DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Trevor Andrews was formally introduced Wednesday as the University of Dayton's head football coach, succeeding Rick Chamberlin. It is a homecoming for Andrews, who was a three-year letterwinner at defensive back for the Flyers in the 1990s. He says it was his experience as a player at UD that inspired him to go into coaching; he was an assistant at various schools for 25 years, most recently at Western Michigan. This is his first head coaching position.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO