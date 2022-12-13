FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - With many new faces on the roster this year, one of them is leading by example for Wright State women's basketball. Bryce Nixon is in her fifth season playing college basketball. The Phoenix, Arizona native played at Arizona for two years, then joined Santa Clara for two years, and is now at Wright State, where she's quickly made an impact for the Raiders. Through 10 games, Nixon is the team's leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, and she also leads the Horizon League in three-point percentage. On Saturday, she posted a career-high 24 points against Southern Indiana.

