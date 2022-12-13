Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
One dead in fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Harmony Township Sunday morning. Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-70 in Harmony Township at about 1:37 a.m. A initial investigation determined a...
dayton247now.com
1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police crews were dispatched to 852 St. Agnes Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, on a weapons complaint. However, once they arrived, the situation became more of a domestic violence dispute, according to DPD Major Brian Johns. "Once they got here it was more...
dayton247now.com
1 killed after dump truck crash in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road at 11:53 a.m. on Friday morning. 36-year-old Robert Branham of New Carlisle was operating a 1996 Kenworth dump truck...
dayton247now.com
Captain Allison Elliott named next Springfield Police Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to officials, Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott has been chosen by City Manager Bryan Heck to serve as the next police chief, with the City Commission expected to confirm the choice next week. Elliott has worked in law enforcement for 16 years. She oversaw...
dayton247now.com
Vigil to be held for Fairborn High School student killed in vehicle crash
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at Fairborn High School for a student who lost her life in an accident Friday, according to a Fairborn School District spokesperson. Ohio State Highway Patrol says its investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on...
dayton247now.com
School districts finding solutions after several fights between students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- School districts are working to find solutions after several fights were reported at schools around the Miami Valley. On Tuesday, December 13, eight teenagers were arrested after a fight outside of a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball game. Tempers sparked outside the Dunbar and Meadowdale...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police helping families in need with Angel Tree Program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Dayton Police Department are ready to bring the Christmas spirit to local families. Dayton Police Sgt. Danielle Cash started the Angel Tree Program in 2012, with the intention of helping people in the community who need the most support.
dayton247now.com
Small plane lands safely at Dayton International Airport after reporting emergency
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A private plane landed without incident after reporting trouble to air traffic controllers at Dayton International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane had the pilot and a dog on board when the emergency was called in at about 5 p.m., according to Linda Hughes, spokesperson with Dayton International Airport.
dayton247now.com
Pizza spot relocating as Dayton chain looks to refresh image
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A pizza shop north of Dayton is relocating. This comes as the iconic chain refreshes its brand. Kettering-based Cassano’s Pizza King will move its 5118 Brandt Pike location to 6315 Brandt Pike in March or April. The location was once a Rapid...
dayton247now.com
Springboro residents host elaborate Christmas light show on Orville Court
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's the time of the year where people are going all out on their holiday decorations, but one Springboro neighborhood is taking it to the next level. Residents on Orville Court are working together for a neighborhood light show every night through the end of the...
dayton247now.com
Students, community gather for Fairborn High School students' candlelight vigil
FAIRBORN. Ohio (WKEF) -- Students and community members remembered a Fairborn High School student who passed away in a car crash Friday night off Trebein and Dayton-Xenia Road. You could feel the emotions at a candlelight vigil as people gathered to remember and celebrate her life. “It's more than just...
dayton247now.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Dayton National Cemetery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton National Cemetery joined more than 3,500 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 3,249 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton holds commencement ceremonies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton conferred approximately 1,270 undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises on Saturday. This includes students who graduated this past summer. The university regards its commencement exercises as among the most important ceremonial occasions of the academic year. The nearly two-hour ceremony...
dayton247now.com
December Student Athlete Award: Karlee Plozay of Bethel High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Karlee Plozay of Bethel High School.
dayton247now.com
Bryce Nixon leading the way for WSU women
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - With many new faces on the roster this year, one of them is leading by example for Wright State women's basketball. Bryce Nixon is in her fifth season playing college basketball. The Phoenix, Arizona native played at Arizona for two years, then joined Santa Clara for two years, and is now at Wright State, where she's quickly made an impact for the Raiders. Through 10 games, Nixon is the team's leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, and she also leads the Horizon League in three-point percentage. On Saturday, she posted a career-high 24 points against Southern Indiana.
dayton247now.com
Central State University $4.9million grant helps agriculture research for students
WILDERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) – Big news for Central State University after receiving $4.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This funding is apart of $325 million investment through partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Their partnership will expand the market and revenues streams for farmers, ranches, and commodities across agriculture...
dayton247now.com
Raider men snap losing skid
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Playing their final home game of the 2022 calendar year Saturday, Wright State men's basketball entered the game determined to put a four-game losing skid behind them. The Raiders did just that Saturday at the Nutter Center, winning 111-59 against the University of Northwestern Ohio to...
Comments / 1