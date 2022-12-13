Read full article on original website
bryantbulldogs.com
Women's Tennis announces 2023 spring schedule
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Bryant University Women's Tennis head coach Barbara Cilli has announced the 2022-23 schedule. The Bulldogs are set to begin their first season competing in the Southland Conference. The Black and Gold open the spring season on Sunday, January 29th when they will take on Providence in Cumberland,...
bryantbulldogs.com
Andreessen named an FCS AP All-American
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Bryant University football linebacker Joe Andreessen was named to the FCS Associated Press All-America Second Team, it was announced on Tuesday. Andreessen becomes the fifth AP All-American in school history, joining Lorenzo Perry (2006), Jordan Harris (2012), Jeff Covitz (2014) and Thomas Costigan (2017). The Depew, N.Y.,...
fbschedules.com
Bryant announces 2023 football schedule
The Bryant Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall. Bryant opens the 2023 season with five consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the UNLV Rebels on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Bulldogs then open their home schedule at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, R.I., with consecutive games against LIU on Sept. 9 (previously unannounced) and Brown on Sept. 16.
Hendricken cruises past Cumberland on banner night
WARWICK (WPRI) – On a night the Bishop Hendricken boys basketball program added yet another state title to its banner inside the school’s gymnasium, the Hawks turned in a 20-point victory over Cumberland, 64-44, to begin their title defense. Luke Plumer had a team-high 12 points for the Clippers. Azmar Abdullah had a game-high 14 […]
50-Year-Old Rhode Island Woman Breaks 3 World Weightlifting Records
At 50 years old, Jennifer Jasper of North Smithfield, Rhode Island is breaking records in the sport of weightlifting. Recently, Jasper won the Masters World Champions in Orlando by setting the world record for snatch, clean and jerk, and the total combined record for the 50-54-year-old division. Who is Jennifer...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
ABC6.com
After Brown University’s dorm break-ins, college heightens security on campus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the recent Brown University dorm break-ins , the college is now heightening security on campus. On Dec. 7, a Brown student told ABC 6 News that she reported the intruder — later identified as Thony Green — in Wayland Hall after he was seen trying to get into her friend’s room who was asleep at the time.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Bally’s Names New Chief Legal Officer, CCRI Appoints Dean of Students
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Bally's Corporation announced that Kim Barker Lee has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. In that...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
The New England Patriots have had an up-and-down season. The defense is playing great, with playmakers all over the field. The offense, on the other hand, lacks those playmakers, and poor playcalling doesn't help either. However, the Patriots' playoff chances still remain possible despite the struggles. Let's discuss the New England Patriots' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
PPSD scraps plan to turn old St. Joseph’s Hospital into a school
The city and state had announced in 2020 that the donated hospital would become a school.
GoLocalProv
Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6
News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
Turnto10.com
Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
