Smithfield, RI

bryantbulldogs.com

Women's Tennis announces 2023 spring schedule

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Bryant University Women's Tennis head coach Barbara Cilli has announced the 2022-23 schedule. The Bulldogs are set to begin their first season competing in the Southland Conference. The Black and Gold open the spring season on Sunday, January 29th when they will take on Providence in Cumberland,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Andreessen named an FCS AP All-American

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Bryant University football linebacker Joe Andreessen was named to the FCS Associated Press All-America Second Team, it was announced on Tuesday. Andreessen becomes the fifth AP All-American in school history, joining Lorenzo Perry (2006), Jordan Harris (2012), Jeff Covitz (2014) and Thomas Costigan (2017). The Depew, N.Y.,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
fbschedules.com

Bryant announces 2023 football schedule

The Bryant Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall. Bryant opens the 2023 season with five consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the UNLV Rebels on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Bulldogs then open their home schedule at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, R.I., with consecutive games against LIU on Sept. 9 (previously unannounced) and Brown on Sept. 16.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hendricken cruises past Cumberland on banner night

WARWICK (WPRI) – On a night the Bishop Hendricken boys basketball program added yet another state title to its banner inside the school’s gymnasium, the Hawks turned in a 20-point victory over Cumberland, 64-44, to begin their title defense. Luke Plumer had a team-high 12 points for the Clippers. Azmar Abdullah had a game-high 14 […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

After Brown University’s dorm break-ins, college heightens security on campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After the recent Brown University dorm break-ins , the college is now heightening security on campus. On Dec. 7, a Brown student told ABC 6 News that she reported the intruder — later identified as Thony Green — in Wayland Hall after he was seen trying to get into her friend’s room who was asleep at the time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FlurrySports

New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The New England Patriots have had an up-and-down season. The defense is playing great, with playmakers all over the field. The offense, on the other hand, lacks those playmakers, and poor playcalling doesn't help either. However, the Patriots' playoff chances still remain possible despite the struggles. Let's discuss the New England Patriots' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6

News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
PROVIDENCE, RI

