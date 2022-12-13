ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand

Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected

Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
Eagles Release 2022 Christmas Album: "A Philly Special Christmas"

I think this is probably going to be the hardest gift to find on vinyl this year!. The Philadelphia Eagles have released a 2022 Christmas album: "A Philly Special Christmas"- Featuring vocal stylings from Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata & more. This $75 vinyl was available via pre-order, and completely sold out. Last chance to grab this Christmas album is tomorrow!
Backstreet Boys Debut Their Claymation Personas For New Festive Video

Backstreet Boys are getting into the Christmas spirit in an exciting new way. The boy band has released a new video for one of the holiday songs "Christmas in New York" and they've enlisted their animated counterparts to star in the accompanying music video. In the video, claymation versions of...
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...

