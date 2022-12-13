Read full article on original website
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
School Announcements for Friday 12/16
The following are school delays and closings for Friday, December 16, 2022. When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Kids Will Love Terrific Christmas Tradition To Start W/Your Nativity
There aren't many Rabe Family Christmas Traditions I'd recommend trying...but there is one that anyone with a Nativity scene can do, and your kids will love it whether you're in Rochester, Minnesota, Green Bay, Wisconsin, or Lake Mills, Iowa!. A Fun Christ-Centered Christmas Tradition Your Young Kids Will Love. Do...
Is The ‘Christmas Snackle Box’ A Minnesota Holiday Thing?
A Minnesota friend of mine did this really cool “Christmas Snackle Box” to take to work and share holiday treats. I had never seen anything like this before!. I thought this was such a unique idea! Is this a Minnesota thing?. If you are looking for a fun...
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Minnesota Man Considered ‘Pro Mass Shooter’ Faces Federal Charges
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man who allegedly stated that he is "pro mass shooting" is facing federal charges. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 20-year-old River William Smith of Savage is charged with possession of a machine gun and attempting to receive and possess destructive devices. According to court documents, the charges stem from an investigation that was launched in late September based on a tip from a concerned citizen reporting disturbing behavior.
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
Rochester PD ID’s Suspect Shot at by Olmsted County Deputy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man shot at by an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy as he was fleeing an arrest attempt at Planet Fitness Wednesday afternoon. A news release identifies the suspect as 38-year-old Jesse Johnson. Police say Johnson has...
Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
