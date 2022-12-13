ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuba City, AZ

Comments / 3

Related
rrobserver.com

Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas

Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
PLACITAS, NM
ABC 15 News

LIST: Arizona cold cases solved in 2022

Law enforcement officials made huge progress on several Arizona cold case murders in 2022. Here’s a look back on some of the unsolved homicides that have finally gotten closure — some even decades later. Killing of Barbara Kalow, 2005. Barbara Kalow was 45 years old when she was...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
SANTA FE, NM
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
krwg.org

Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
NEW MEXICO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksjd.org

New Mexico's wildfire victims are still struggling

As Congress wrangles over year-end spending, aid to New Mexico hangs in the balance - billions of dollars of additional aid to thousands of people whose homes and land were damaged this summer after prescribed burns on federal land went out of control. And it's on top of money already approved, money that KUNM's Alice Fordham reports still isn't reaching many victims.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ksjd.org

Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death

Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy