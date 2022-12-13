Read full article on original website
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
ABC 15 News
LIST: Arizona cold cases solved in 2022
Law enforcement officials made huge progress on several Arizona cold case murders in 2022. Here’s a look back on some of the unsolved homicides that have finally gotten closure — some even decades later. Killing of Barbara Kalow, 2005. Barbara Kalow was 45 years old when she was...
Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs to Scrap Arizona’s Position As Top State for School Choice
When Katie Hobbs becomes Arizona’s next governor, she plans to utilize the support of teachers’ union lobbyists to undo the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Hobbs promised on her campaign website she would be “addressing unaccountable expansion of school vouchers”:. Too often, Republicans have...
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
kjzz.org
AZ organizations file lawsuit to challenge constitutionality of Prop. 211
Two Arizona conservative groups have filed a lawsuit to try to keep dark money shielded from the public. The suit comes in response to Proposition 211, which passed with overwhelming support in November. Nearly three out of four Arizona voters approved Prop. 211. The measure aims to expose dark money...
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
pinonpost.com
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
krwg.org
Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
Lawsuit filed regarding constitutionality of Arizona Proposition 209, which addressed medical and other debt
On Nov. 8, Arizona voters approved Proposition 209 with 72% of the vote. The citizen-initiated measure is designed to reduce interest rates on debt accrued from receiving healthcare services, as well as increase the value of certain property and assets exempt from debt collection processes. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
KOAT 7
New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
ksjd.org
New Mexico's wildfire victims are still struggling
As Congress wrangles over year-end spending, aid to New Mexico hangs in the balance - billions of dollars of additional aid to thousands of people whose homes and land were damaged this summer after prescribed burns on federal land went out of control. And it's on top of money already approved, money that KUNM's Alice Fordham reports still isn't reaching many victims.
ksjd.org
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death
Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
