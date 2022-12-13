Read full article on original website
Holiday activities in the Bay Area!
There are so many fun ways to celebrate the holidays including many events around Marin and the Bay Area! This video shows some local events for people to enjoy to get in the holiday spirit.
The key to homelessness is temporary housing
In Marin County, the eighth wealthiest county in California, family homelessness has increased by 35.2 percent since 2019, and 1,121 individuals remain homeless as of 2022. The homelessness crisis further impacts the Bay Area and California as a whole, as these individuals in need of relief are not only without stable homes, but 70 percent of those unhoused in California lack shelter of any sort. This is a higher percentage than in any other state. Therefore, it is imperative that the Bay Area implements temporary housing facilities for the homeless due to its proven success and ability to aid with substance abuse and mental health disorders without extreme economic strain.
Dry outlook on drought poses alarming reality
Marin residents are parched for change in California’s water crisis. In the 2022 county elections, voters ousted the two incumbent Marin Municipal Water District (MMWD) Board candidates, which the Marin Independent Journal deemed “one of the most sweeping MMWD elections.” This comes after a grand jury report found that the “MMWD has failed to place sufficient priority on development of drought-proof sources of water.”
The wheels on the bus go to Tiburon and Corte Madera. That’s it
A 14-minute walk to the bus stop. A 30-minute bus ride to school. A 20-minute walk from the bus stop to Redwood. Altogether, this morning commute would take a student who lives in my area of Marin City or Sausalito around an hour and 14 minutes to get to school.
