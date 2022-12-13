In Marin County, the eighth wealthiest county in California, family homelessness has increased by 35.2 percent since 2019, and 1,121 individuals remain homeless as of 2022. The homelessness crisis further impacts the Bay Area and California as a whole, as these individuals in need of relief are not only without stable homes, but 70 percent of those unhoused in California lack shelter of any sort. This is a higher percentage than in any other state. Therefore, it is imperative that the Bay Area implements temporary housing facilities for the homeless due to its proven success and ability to aid with substance abuse and mental health disorders without extreme economic strain.

