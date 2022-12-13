Read full article on original website
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
How Land O’Lakes convinced its farmers to embrace A.I.: ‘They’re entrepreneurs at heart’
Land O'Lakes CTO Teddy Bekele (center), and Wayfair CTO Fiona Tan speak with Fortune's Verne Kopytof about implementing A.I. at their companies. Beyond the technical challenges of incorporating artificial intelligence into their internal systems, companies face another quandary: how to get employees to buy into the changes that A.I. can bring.
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
There's No Future in Technology or Sustainability Unless These 4 Things Change
There's no future in technology or sustainability without mining. Unless some things change, the industry won't be able to meet global demand over the coming decades.
Why Launching a New Project with a Remote Team Is a Good Idea
As the project's leader, you must be ready to risk shareholders’ money and your own bonus in order to take on a compelling new business venture. Having a remote team in the project will lower expenses and make hiring easier. However, it will definitely lead to many operational challenges. Let's talk about how to address these.
Here’s how top executives reach their sustainability goals amid ESG backlash: ‘Get comfortable with transparency, and you’ll see the rewards later’
How should companies reframe ESG initiatives amid controversy? These executives offer their strategies.
How I Built a Successful Digital Mortgage Startup in Canada
Alex Leduc, CEO of Perch, on building and running a fintech startup in the mortgage industry. Hi readers, I’m Alex, and I’ve built my company. from the ground up over the past 4 years, and we just finished our latest. . Perch is a digital mortgage company. We...
Google spinoff uses pay-as-you-go business model to spur growth in geothermal systems
Geothermal systems can be potent tools to make heating and cooling more efficient, but the initial cost to install them is a giant barrier to adoption. A spinoff from Alphabet, Google’s parent, that is backed by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Alphabet’s venture arm, is using a familiar financing method to breach that obstruction. Dandelion Energy is turning to a pay-as-you-go plan similar to rooftop solar panel leasing to help homeowners afford geothermal heat pump systems.
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
Meet Samiran Mondal - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Innovation!
Hey Hackers! I’m Samiran Mondal, and I’m the CEO of the News Coverage Agency & MediaXwire. First of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! I’ve been nominated in the following categories please check out these award pages and vote:
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
‘Circular bioeconomy’ could transform plastics sector, study finds
The plastics sector’s environmental impacts could be drastically reduced by shifting to a so-called circular bioeconomy, a new study has found. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, showed how such closed-loop systems — which are fueled by bio-based raw materials — could help transform the industry and allow it to absorb more carbon than it…
Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils 2023 brand lineup, the first to meet sustainability requirements
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has revealed its brand lineup for Autumn/Winter 2023, the first season where all brands must meet 18 minimum standards for sustainability in order to take part. The event, taking place on 31 January-3 February 2023, features 30...
Stora Enso, Huhtamaki advance European paper cup recycling initiative
The Cup Collective, a program founded by paper and board producer Stora Enso and packaging company Huhtamaki, both based in Finland, has welcomed its first partners to the initiative. McDonald’s, SSP Group, C2 Centre and the National Railway Company of Belguim (SNCB) have announced they have joined the program, which...
The Most Important Stages of SaaS Application Design
Software as a service, or SaaS, is seeing a rise in use as the world continues to turn to virtual platforms for work, communication, and entertainment. SaaS providers can be found at almost every level, for every project or business goal. Ultimately, despite the proliferation of SaaS providers, need will continue to drive the demand. After all, the development of technology continues year by year, and with new tech comes new consumer needs.
How A Solopreneur Used Influencer Marketing to Reach the iOS Top 100 List
How to Find, and Leverage Influencers To Market Your App. Ever since iOS 14.5 handicapped programmatic marketing in April of 2021, influencer marketing — the process of having an influencer promote your product — has become increasingly important. In fact, influencer marketing campaigns grew a staggering 26% in...
Lenzing Ecovero Hits Production Milestone, Doubles Capacity
Lenzing Group celebrated the key milestone of production of 300,000 tons of Lenzing Ecovero branded viscose fibers since the brand’s inception in 2017 and said it plans to double production capacity in 2023 to meet the rising demand from leading brands across the world. “As we celebrate our milestone of over 300,000 tons produced, we look forward to achieving even higher capacity in 2023 with the addition of a new site for Lenzing Ecovero fiber production,” said Caroline Ledl, head of product management textiles at Lenzing. “With the increase in Lenzing Ecovero capacity, our value chain partners and brands can benefit...
How the Finance Industry Is Being Reshaped by Enterprise Blockchain
Decentralization and peer-to-peer exchanges, made possible by blockchain and distributed ledger technology, are increasing the efficiency of financial transactions around the world today. These technologies have successfully enabled fast payment options across the globe and have shown to be quite effective in streamlining conventional transaction processes. Banks and financial sectors...
Top 5 Podcasts for Startup Founders
You know that daily commute that just feels like a waste of time sometimes? I’ve got just the solution to add efficiency and a rewarding feeling to those time fragments. I put together a rundown of entrepreneurial podcasts to avoid another doom scroll, and made sure they come packed with first-hand industry experience. Let’s go.
Three Best Practices for Tackling AI Bias in Recruitment
It's not wrong to infer that we're yet to experience the full range of artificial intelligence (AI) and its capabilities. After all, its impact, fears, and prospects still dominate research endeavors; as scientists are keen on finding new use cases for this innovation. We're likely to have encountered the application of AI in various situations. This is because many companies whom we patronize have increased their adoption of the technology.
