Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System
Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news
TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
Louisiana cops accused in Ronald Greene's death face rare charges. His family hoped for more.
Mona Hardin has been asking since 2019 how and why her son died after pleading for mercy from a group of Louisiana State Troopers who detained and beat him bloody along a dark Union Parish roadway after a high-speed chase. Body camera video published last year showed troopers choking the...
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience
If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
Driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish: State Police
A motorist was killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish early Sunday morning, causing the car to catch fire, State Police said. Authorities have not yet identified the victim, who was driving the disabled car, according to Trooper...
