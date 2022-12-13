ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Schapelle Corby, 45, stuns fans with her youthful appearance as she moves on from Bali prison hell: 'I swear you are ageing backwards'

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Schapelle Corby stunned fans on Tuesday with her incredibly youthful appearance in a video shared to Instagram.

The convicted drug smuggler, 45, revealed her flawless complexion and striking facial features as she showed fans her new copper-hued hair colour.

It didn't take long for many of her 160,000 followers to compliment her incredible appearance, with one writing: 'I swear you are ageing backwards'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otr2t_0jhaRG2G00
Schapelle Corby, 45, stunned fans with her youthful appearance in a post shared to Instagram this week 

'You amaze me that after everything you have been through you can look so young and beautiful,' another said.

A third person commented: 'Loving these transitional colours after years of black. Enjoy every step.'

'You look like you are getting younger,' another agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nB92r_0jhaRG2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnBCX_0jhaRG2G00
The convicted drug smuggler revealed her flawless complexion and striking facial features as she showed fans her new copper-hued hair colour

It comes after Schapelle recently revealed she's single and ready to mingle following her split from her Indonesian boyfriend Ben Panangian after 16 years together.

The clockmaker announced in August her long-distance relationship with Ben was over and she was back on the market.

The couple met in a Bali prison in 2006 when they were both serving time for drug-related offences, but hadn't seen each other in person since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFva1_0jhaRG2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Z3Bh_0jhaRG2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDvRf_0jhaRG2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4aiV_0jhaRG2G00
It didn't take long for many of her 160,000 followers to compliment her incredible appearance, with one writing: 'I swear you are ageing backwards'

In October 2004, Schapelle became a household name when she was arrested at Bali airport with 4.2kg of cannabis wrapped in plastic inside her boogie board bag.

The world watched in May 2005 as she broke down in the Denpasar courtroom after being sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in Kerobokan Prison.

Following a series of sentence reductions, Schapelle was released on parole in February 2014, having served nine years behind bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21U8Gt_0jhaRG2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Phs2_0jhaRG2G00
In October 2004, Schapelle became a household name when she was arrested at Bali airport with 4.2kg of cannabis wrapped in plastic inside her boogie board bag 

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

What a lotta Alesha! Singer, 44, is set to be crowned the Queen of Christmas television and appear on our screens for more than seven hours over festive period with Britain's Got Talent spin-off and presenting gigs

Alesha Dixon is about to become the Queen of Christmas television – appearing on screens for more than seven hours throughout the season. The 44-year-old singer, presenter and dancer has been signed up to appear in no fewer than five major shows across both BBC and ITV. Ms Dixon’s...
Daily Mail

Owner who tried frantically to save woman after his three dogs viciously mauled her breaks his silence about the 'haunting' day: 'It will be with me for the rest of my life'

The owner of three dogs who mauled a mum-of-three to death has spoken about the 'haunting' day after he was found guilty of breaching animal safety laws. Amanda Carmichael was killed by the unregistered American Staffordshire-cross dogs in Maryborough, Queensland in June 2021. The dogs' owner George Cooksley, who faced...
Daily Mail

'I have never heard the word so many times': Strictly finalist Fleur East insists 'I'm not going to lose my power' after being told by the judges to 'control' her energy, revealing criticism from the panel has been 'tough'

Strictly finalist Fleur East insists 'I'm not going to lose my power' after being told by the judges to 'control' her energy throughout her time on the series. The singer, 35, revealed criticism from the panel has been 'tough' and she has 'never heard the word power so many times', but refuses to give up her inner strength.
Daily Mail

David Walliams will see his ‘£1.5million Britain's Got Talent salary cut back for show's Christmas special' as the judge is axed from future series after his 'disrespectful' comments about contestant came to light

David Walliams has been forced to take a pay cut for the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special, bringing his fee in line with fellow judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, it has been claimed. The comedian has reportedly always been paid at least twice the women’s fee, and he...
Daily Mail

Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake

Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Daily Mail

Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off her baby bump as she trims her Christmas tree as she prepares to welcome twins

Hilary Swank looked blissfully happy as she decorated her Christmas tree as visions of her little ones danced in her head. The actress, who is expecting twins, showed off her growing baby bump as she put the finishing touches on her tree trimming on Saturday, sharing her own take on a popular holiday tune writing, 'All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s).'
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

From his own gripping notebooks: How Scotland Yard detective Leonard 'Nipper' Read - whose meticulous work helped put away the notorious Kray twins - snared the East End gangsters as his widow shares his secret police files for the first time

Soho, late 1964, some 18 months before London is anointed the coolest city in the world. Already the first shoots of social revolution are surfacing. The Profumo scandal has toppled the Tories and, with them, Britain’s rigid notions of deference towards authority. Music and fashion are changing, too. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones dominate the charts and hemlines are getting noticeably shorter.
Daily Mail

'It could have been a factor': Strictly's Molly Rainford says her stage school background is a reason why she's ended up in the dreaded dance off four times as voters feel she has an unfair advantage

Strictly star Molly Rainford blames her stage school background for her four appearances in the show's dreaded dance off. The singer, 22, who's partnered with pro Carlos Gu, 28, believes voters may feel she has an unfair advantage compared to her rivals, many of whom are new to dancing. But...
Daily Mail

Channel Ten announces Peter Helliar's replacements on The Project after shock mass exodus of long-running stars including Lisa Wilkinson and Carrie Bickmore

Channel 10 has announced Sam Taunton and Michael Hing will be replacing Peter Helliar on The Project. The comedians will be joining Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Hamish Macdonald and Georgie Tunny on the panel. Sam will appear on the program Monday to Thursday, while Michael will be joining Hamish and...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Aussies warned not to seek out nightshade to get high after 130 were left hallucinating after eating baby spinach mixed with toxic leaves: 'Symptoms can be horrible'

Australians seeking a recreational high are being urged not to try and find the plant that left more than 130 people suffering hallucinations, delirium and a rapid heartbeat after it was accidentally mixed in with baby spinach. Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) issued a nationwide urgent recall on Sunday,...
Daily Mail

Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden meets midwife who saved her life

Amanda Holden was moved to tears on Sunday night's Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician as she was reunited with the midwife who saved her life. The actress, 51, who appeared as a judge on the one-off special of the ITV talent show, died for 40 seconds during the birth of her daughter Hollie in 2012 before slipping into a four-day coma.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'I had to Google her': Lena Dunham's husband Luis Felber claims he didn't know who she was when they first met while actress says she wouldn't recommend everyone marries after seven months but 'it worked for us'

Lena Dunham and her new husband Luis Felber have opened up about their relationship in a new interview with The Times. Lena and Luis tied the knot in London on September 25 after several months of dating in a surprise ceremony. The actress, 36, revealed that they got married after...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

708K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy