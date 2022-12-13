Read full article on original website
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning.
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
KTBS
Neighbor smells smoke, reports house fire in South Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of blaze in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood early Monday. More than a dozen units were on the scene in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard just before 7 a.m. The single-story wood frame multiplex apartment had heavy smoke and flames visible when firefighters arrived.
KSLA
Multiplex apartment gets heavy smoke, fire damage after blaze
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a fire at around 6:43 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard, between Thornhill and Fairfield Avenue. Officials say a home converted into a multiplex apartment caught fire. A neighbor called SFD after knocking...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
KSLA
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
KSLA
Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Shreveport...
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
easttexasradio.com
Bowie County Woman Sentenced In Death Of Infant Son
The Fifth District Court sentenced a Northeast Texas woman to 60 years in prison for knowing about her boyfriend’s abuse of her infant son. The infant later died of the abuse at the hands of the boyfriend. Also, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth of Texarkana never told authorities about the abuse and was convicted in Bowie County of injury to a child with bodily harm by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission. The boyfriend was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
ktalnews.com
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
DPS: 33-year-old Longview man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old Longview man died after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Wednesday, said Texas DPS. The wreck took place in Smith County on County Road 384 about 4.6 miles northeast of Tyler. A 2015 GMC Sierra was heading north on CR 384, then the vehicle went off the […]
KSLA
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Police...
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
The five women from Shreveport led police in Texarkana, Ark. on a high speed chase after allegedly stealing $5k of Ulta Beauty products.
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
KSLA
$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it. The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
