The Fifth District Court sentenced a Northeast Texas woman to 60 years in prison for knowing about her boyfriend’s abuse of her infant son. The infant later died of the abuse at the hands of the boyfriend. Also, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth of Texarkana never told authorities about the abuse and was convicted in Bowie County of injury to a child with bodily harm by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission. The boyfriend was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO