Caddo Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Neighbor smells smoke, reports house fire in South Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of blaze in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood early Monday. More than a dozen units were on the scene in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard just before 7 a.m. The single-story wood frame multiplex apartment had heavy smoke and flames visible when firefighters arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Multiplex apartment gets heavy smoke, fire damage after blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a fire at around 6:43 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard, between Thornhill and Fairfield Avenue. Officials say a home converted into a multiplex apartment caught fire. A neighbor called SFD after knocking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
texarkanafyi.com

TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery

A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Bowie County Woman Sentenced In Death Of Infant Son

The Fifth District Court sentenced a Northeast Texas woman to 60 years in prison for knowing about her boyfriend’s abuse of her infant son. The infant later died of the abuse at the hands of the boyfriend. Also, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth of Texarkana never told authorities about the abuse and was convicted in Bowie County of injury to a child with bodily harm by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission. The boyfriend was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it. The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

