Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack. Monroe, Louisiana – Oterrance Jackson, 46, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Authorities found over 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and 54 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was also in possession of two firearms.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

RPD searches for shoplifter

The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for Theft suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for an individual who is wanted for Felony Theft. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the suspect in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately. According to deputies, they were advised […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who advised them that 30-year-old Laquita L. Dawson allegedly assaulted them. According to reports, Dawson […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police responds to three-vehicle crash; one driver arrested for DWI

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Bridge Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Tanner Sebren who appeared to be under the influence. According to police, Sebren consented […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim. According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“I was hotboxing earlier”: Monroe man found with firearm and nearly one pound of narcotics during traffic stop, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 1:23 AM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle pull into the intersection of Bridge Street while the traffic control light was red. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which lead to Monroe, La. According […]
MONROE, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
MOBILE, AL
