wbrz.com
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
UNION PARISH - A grand jury handed up indictments against five law enforcement officers Thursday for the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody. Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, was with her lawyer in Baton Rouge for the announcement when they were informed...
KNOE TV8
Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am. WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack. Monroe, Louisiana – Oterrance Jackson, 46, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Authorities found over 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and 54 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was also in possession of two firearms.
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
KNOE TV8
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
myarklamiss.com
Local 76® Gas Stations host Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl; fuel will be 76 cents per gallon
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local customers can snag gas for 76 cents from the 76 gas stations as the local stations host their second customer appreciation fuel crawl. Local 76 gas stations will offer gas for 76 cents from December 16, 2022, through December 18. The customer appreciation fuel...
KNOE TV8
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
Monroe Police searching for Theft suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for an individual who is wanted for Felony Theft. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the suspect in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
Monroe man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately. According to deputies, they were advised […]
Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who advised them that 30-year-old Laquita L. Dawson allegedly assaulted them. According to reports, Dawson […]
West Monroe Police responds to three-vehicle crash; one driver arrested for DWI
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Bridge Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Tanner Sebren who appeared to be under the influence. According to police, Sebren consented […]
19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim. According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
DWI suspect driving 100 mph arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was stopped by a state trooper for traveling over 100 miles an hour. A Louisiana State Police trooper traveling north on U.S. 167 near Vienna clocked a southbound vehicle on radar at 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle was stopped near Vienna and the driver, Evelyn S. Hall, 31, of Ruston, said she was rushing to the hospital to meet with her mother.
DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
Monroe man accused of possessing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and meth; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home located on the 500 block of Delwood Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 43-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson and he was immediately placed into […]
“I was hotboxing earlier”: Monroe man found with firearm and nearly one pound of narcotics during traffic stop, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 1:23 AM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle pull into the intersection of Bridge Street while the traffic control light was red. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which lead to Monroe, La. According […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
Monroe business owner faces 10 years in federal prison for PPP loan fraud, officials say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that 57-year-old Michael A. Tolliver of Monroe, La. appeared before a United States judge on Monday, December 12, 2022, and pleaded guilty to Money Laundering. In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The act […]
