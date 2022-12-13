Read full article on original website
Thirty years later Pasco (Florida) still remembers its only state title team
DADE CITY, FLORIDA – No grand reunion of the players is planned and there is no parade scheduled for 7th Avenue – this quiet town’s main drag. But don’t think for a second that what, quite frankly, was the high point of Dade City’s existence will be overlooked on Sunday. It's the 30th anniversary ...
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Tampa Now Releases A Rendering Of New Tampa Bay Rays Stadium
See…. this is why St. Pete and Tampa are divided. Early this month the Tampa Bay Rays released a proposal for a new stadium in St. Pete that included photos and location. So what does the City of Tampa do? Well, because they think they’re better than St. Pete, they released some new renderings too.
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Florida mother dies following plastic surgery, doctor was ‘unqualified’ to give anesthesia
A young Florida mother has died after undergoing plastic surgery.
Lake Wales prepares for 1st state championship
LAKE WALES, Fla.– It’s a tough week to be taking final exams, but Trent Grotjan – and others – are just dealing with it. Grotjan, the Lake Wales senior quarterback, will lead the undefeated Highlanders into the FHSAA Class 3S state championship game to face Daytona Beach Mainland at 1 p.m. Friday ...
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
Man fatally shot on 20th Street in Tampa
Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
